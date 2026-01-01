Become a Slack Certified Administrator

Take your experience to the next level

New opportunities await

Demand for highly skilled Slack administrators is growing. Our program will help you gain valuable, marketable skills to take advantage of these new job opportunities. Work for a Slack customer or services partner, join our customer experience or market yourself as an independent contractor ready to bring companies into Slack.

“Slack’s administration course gave me the know-how and confidence to begin running Slack at an enterprise level.” Ring System Dev Engineer Corey Smith

Becoming a Slack Certified Admin shows employers you can: Tailor Slack's features, settings and policies to any organization

Implement and administer any Slack plan, including Enterprise Grid

Create processes that streamline admin requests and responsibilities

Help organizations use Slack to become more productive

“I would absolutely recommend the course, because there’s no better place to learn from than the experts themselves.” Project Manager Brittany Dastmalchi

Certification process



“While I had been using Slack for years, the Slack Certified Admin program helped me hone my skills and confirm Slack best practices. With this new confidence, I’ve been able to onboard and teach other Slack admins!” Robots and Pencils Senior Product Analyst Tahishia Simmons