Slack for service partners

Build stronger client relationships and set your agents up for success with Slack. Slack is where you can find your clients’ tools, data and experts into one central place. With everything your agent need at their fingertips, they can spend more time delivering standout service.

Equip your agents for success

Start new team members off on the right foot with an automated onboarding experience and a comprehensive message archive. With Workflow Builder, you can create a clear and interactive learning path that new agents can go through at their own pace to feel confident and prepared.

Build a more engaging training process with gamification elements. Agents can measure their performance and have a bit more fun in the process.

Easily take the pulse of your team with engagement surveys, discover what they really want, and make informed decisions based on their feedback.

“Before, our overall agent confidence helping customers in the product was about 60%. After the Slack ecosystem, we instantly saw a 20% jump to 80%. This is a huge win because confidence is contagious.” Omer Khan, Former Customer Success, Digital Lead, Intuit QuickBooks

Optimize your service operations

Resolve issues faster with streamlined collaboration. Slack makes it easy to loop in the right cross-functional partners and supervisors, without having to put customers on hold.

Find answers to customer questions faster—agents can quickly locate previous tickets, files and messages, all in one search.

Boost productivity with standardized and automated workflows—your teams can spend more time supporting customers and less time on repetitive tasks.

15% average reduction in cost per ticket

9% average reduction in resolution time

11% average reduction in daily ticket backlog

Source: “The Total Economic Impact of Slack for Service Teams,” a commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Slack, April 2021

for your clients

Provide an extra level of value to clients—agents can easily share feedback and discuss unique customer insights with your business development team in channels.

Expand what your company can offer to clients. Build custom apps in Slack to filter through customer feedback so your teams can identify key trends and provide next-level service.

Build stronger relationships with streamlined communication between clients and service providers—with Slack Connect, everyone’s a message away.

“Since many of our clients were already using Slack and it passed their security requirements, it was very easy to start using Slack Connect and trust that our data was also protected.” Steve Henry, Senior Vice President, Client Services, ModSquad

Discover how service teams get work done in Slack: