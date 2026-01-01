Create Salesforce leads in Slack Connect

Useful for:

This tip uses:

What’s it handy for?

Create leads in Salesforce from Slack or Slack Connect, increasing visibility and streamlining efforts.

A few uses for this workflow:

Sales teams: Keep everyone in sync on new leads in real-time

Partners: Surface and identify joint opportunities

Through the shortcuts menu, anyone can submit a customized Salesforce form to a new lead, and see the lead details when successfully created.

To get started:

Install the Centro app for Slack Edit the workflow and customize for your team Publish and let everyone know about your automation masterpiece

See it in action: