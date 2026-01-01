Create Salesforce leads in Slack Connect

What’s it handy for?

Create leads in Salesforce from Slack or Slack Connect, increasing visibility and streamlining efforts.

A few uses for this workflow:

  • Sales teams: Keep everyone in sync on new leads in real-time
  • Partners: Surface and identify joint opportunities

Through the shortcuts menu, anyone can submit a customized Salesforce form to a new lead, and see the lead details when successfully created. 

To get started:

  1. Install the Centro app for Slack
  2. Edit the workflow and customize for your team
  3. Publish and let everyone know about your automation masterpiece

See it in action:

  1. Install the Centro app for Slack.
  2. Assign the channel and the shortcut name for your workflow.
  3. Make sure to connect Centro to Salesforce. Select a Salesforce Automation User with the permissions you want to use to successfully create a lead.

  4. Customize the form to the fields you want to expose to channel members using variable data.

  5. Customize how to report success to the team, including the Salesforce record details, or a generic message.

Was this tip useful?

0/600

Awesome!

Thanks so much for your feedback!

Got it!

Thanks for your feedback.

Oops! We're having trouble. Please try again later!

Related Tips

Assign onboarding checklists to new team members with ToDoBot

works with

Slack

Submit Salesforce cases in Slack Connect

works with

Slack

Daily reminder to post standup in channel

works with

Slack

Collect incident reports in real time

works with

Slack

Assign onboarding checklists to new team members with ToDoBot

works with

Slack

Submit Salesforce cases in Slack Connect

works with

Slack

Daily reminder to post standup in channel

works with

Slack

Collect incident reports in real time

works with

Slack