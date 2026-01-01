Developers in your organization can build apps on the Slack platform that include custom steps for workflows. The app’s developer and collaborators can set permissions to determine who can add the app’s custom steps to a workflow, but admins can further restrict access if they'd like.

Tip: You can also manage who can use custom steps from the Workflow steps, triggers & integrations section of the admin dashboard.



Restrict access to custom steps

You can override the permissions set by the app’s collaborators to decide who can use a custom step in workflows they build.

Pro and Business+ plans Enterprise plans From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Apps and workflows from the menu to open the Slack Marketplace. From the Installed Apps page, then select an app from the list. From the app page, click the Steps tab. Next to the step you'd like to manage, click the three dots icon. Select Edit who can use this step. Choose an option from the drop-down menu, then click Save. From your desktop, click your organization name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings from the menu, then click Organization settings. From the left sidebar, click Integrations. Then click Installed apps. Select an app from the list. From the app page, click the Steps tab. Next to the step you'd like to manage, click the three dots icon. Select Edit who can use this step. Choose an option from the drop-down menu, then click Save.

Note: Restricting a step will not remove it from any existing workflows. To prevent people from using a workflow with restricted steps, uninstall the app they're a part of.