Workspace administration
Learn how to manage your Slack workspace or Enterprise org.
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Developers in your organization can
build apps on the Slack platform that include custom steps for workflows. The app’s developer and collaborators can set permissions to determine who can add the app’s custom steps to a workflow, but admins can further restrict access if they'd like. Tip: You can also manage who can use custom steps from the Workflow steps, triggers & integrations section of the admin dashboard.
Restrict access to custom steps
You can override the permissions set by the app’s collaborators to decide who can use a custom step in workflows they build.
Pro and Business+ plans
Enterprise plans
From your desktop, click
Admin in the sidebar. Select
Apps and workflows from the menu to open the Slack Marketplace. From the
Installed Apps page, then select an app from the list. From the app page, click the
Steps tab. Next to the step you'd like to manage, click the
three dots icon. Select
Edit who can use this step. Choose an option from the drop-down menu, then click
Save.
From your desktop, click your
organization name in the sidebar.
Hover over
Tools & settings from the menu, then click Organization settings. From the left sidebar, click
Integrations. Then click Installed apps. Select an app from the list.
From the app page, click the
Steps tab. Next to the step you'd like to manage, click the
three dots icon. Select
Edit who can use this step. Choose an option from the drop-down menu, then click
Save. Note: Restricting a step will not remove it from any existing workflows. To prevent people from using a workflow with restricted steps, uninstall the app they're a part of.
Who can use this feature?
Org Owners/ Admins and Workspace Owners/ Admins
Available on
paid plans Awesome!
Thanks so much for your feedback!
For questions or support, go to the
Slack Help Center.
For questions or support, go to the
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