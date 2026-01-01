Your profile & preferences
Adjust your profile and preferences to make Slack work just for you.
Review your workspace's settings
The Workspace Settings page is a one-stop shop where members can review info about workspaces they've joined.
About Workspace Settings
The Workspace Settings page keeps details transparent, so that you'll know exactly what to expect as a member of any workspace.
Here's an overview of the information available to you:
Access the Workspace Settings page
Visit slack.com/account/workspace-settings anytime to review your workspace's privacy settings.
Who can use this feature?
-
Members can access the Workspace Settings Center
- Available on all plans
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For questions or support, go to the Slack Help Center.
For questions or support, go to the Slack Help Center.
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