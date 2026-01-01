The Workspace Settings page is a one-stop shop where members can review info about workspaces they've joined.



About Workspace Settings

The Workspace Settings page keeps details transparent, so that you'll know exactly what to expect as a member of any workspace.

Here's an overview of the information available to you:

See the contact information for your Workspace Primary Owner (also known as the Customer).

Identify the Customer in your workspace — this person is typically the one who's created it. You'll know this individual as the Workspace Primary Owner.

View your workspace's message and file retention policies.

See if Export and Discovery API tools are available.

For workspaces connected to a Slack Enterprise Grid org, view your Custom Terms of Service, if one is set.



Access the Workspace Settings page

Visit slack.com/account/workspace-settings anytime to review your workspace's privacy settings.