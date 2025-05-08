High-performing teams don’t just need the latest tools to succeed — they need to feel supported by managers who value teamwork. Yet many leaders still assume that keeping employees happy is enough. According to Gallup’s State of the Global Workplace report, only 23% of employees worldwide are engaged at work, indicating that happiness alone doesn’t drive engagement or improve business outcomes. Real engagement stems from something deeper: a collaborative culture shaped by leaders who prioritize connection, communication, and shared success. What is a collaborative culture? A collaborative culture is one where teamwork is more than a checkbox on a company values slide—it’s a daily practice. In this kind of environment, employees feel empowered to share ideas, ask for help, and work across roles and departments to solve problems together. That doesn’t mean groupthink or endless meetings. It means building a workplace where open communication is encouraged, psychological safety is prioritized, and contributions from all team members—regardless of title—are welcomed. In a collaborative team culture, silos are replaced with shared goals, and leadership is modeled through listening as much as it is through directing.

What teams gain from a collaborative culture

When collaboration is baked into your workplace culture, the payoff is significant. Teams that collaborate effectively are more innovative, agile, and resilient when faced with change or challenging circumstances.

Employees who feel connected to their team are more likely to take on new challenges and go the extra mile. They’re also less likely to leave. A strong collaborative culture supports employee engagement, reduces turnover, and improves problem-solving by bringing diverse perspectives to the table.

And perhaps most importantly, collaboration fuels trust—between peers and between employees and leadership. That trust is the foundation for high performance, not just in individual teams but across your entire organization.

How managers can create a workplace culture built on collaboration

Creating a culture of collaboration isn’t a one-time initiative—it’s a mindset shift that influences every layer of the workplace. From the tools teams use to the way leaders communicate, fostering collaboration means designing systems that bring people together and help them thrive as a collective, not just as individuals.

1. Invest in tech that brings teams together

Technology is making it easier than ever for high-performing employees to enjoy a collaborative environment. “Social applications allow people to work not just faster and cheaper, but also in ways they simply couldn’t have before,” Heidi Gardner, author of Smart Collaboration: How Professionals and Their Firms Succeed by Breaking Down Silos, told the Harvard Business Review.

Gardner also praises technology’s ability to promote collaboration across organizations, since digital tools—business messaging apps, employee experience hubs, survey platforms—have the power to boost productivity, streamline processes, and open up lines of work communication (the lack of which, according to a Harvard survey, is what 67% of workers say is the largest obstacle to company collaboration).

And interestingly, it’s not just traditional offices that can benefit from introducing these new technologies into the workplace. Leaders in every industry—from food service to wildlife tourism—can leverage digital communication tools to build a collaborative workplace, whether by facilitating instant connections between teams and team members or giving employees access to a searchable archive of information.

2. Make collaboration a priority

But companies need more than new technology for developing a collaborative business culture where high-performing teams can thrive. At a tactical level, providing team members with tools for team collaboration can improve communication and make companies feel more transparent. But no single app or platform can fix a workplace culture that’s fundamentally broken.

Before turning to tech for solutions, it’s worth considering whether company leaders prioritize teamwork —and whether their communication style encourages open dialogue. If managers don’t communicate with employees or listen to their ideas, meaningful collaboration between coworkers is unlikely, and the introduction of a new tool might have little effect.

According to Jim Clifton, the chairman and CEO of Gallup, employees are most likely to quit because of poor leadership. “Employees everywhere don’t necessarily hate the company or organization they work for as much as they do their boss,” he said. “Employees—especially the stars—join a company and then quit their manager.”

Something as simple as asking employees for their opinions could be the invitation they need to offer up their own contributions. If you want employees to collaborate, start by leading by example.

3. Help team members build bonds

At its heart, building a culture of collaboration means creating a work environment that gives workers space to communicate openly and honestly and to form meaningful bonds with one another. “When employees possess a deep sense of affiliation with their team members, they are driven to take positive actions that benefit the business,” said Annamarie Mann, a former workplace analytics practice manager at Gallup.

And the research supports this: 75% of people who report having a good friend at work also say they’re ready to take on new challenges and initiatives. Comparatively, only 58% of those who don’t have a close bond with coworkers say they feel the same way.

High-performing teams are often the result of employees feeling safe to voice their opinions and share their ideas, so implementing a basic no-idea-is-a-bad-idea policy is a good place to start. Regular offsite team meetings and specific opportunities for learning and experimentation can also help employees feel like their contributions are valued.

4. Make room for remote team members

Just because your team may prefer to send messages, don’t underestimate the value of in-person meetings or simple one-on-one interactions. Personal connection is one of the things employees, especially those working remotely, need most. “Having people travel to the location of their other team members really helps to provide that contextual knowledge that’s missing [from digital communication],” said Stanford University professor Pamela Hinds. “And the benefits accrue for a long period of time—that knowledge stays with people after they go home.”

Engaging with employees doesn’t always have to happen under such elaborate circumstances, but it’s still important to make time for regular face-to-face teamwork with in-office employees. It’s up to you whether weekly check-ins or a monthly virtual brainstorming session will work best. There are also plenty of simple ways to connect with dispersed team members and build a culture of collaboration on a daily basis:

Use workplace collaboration tools for accessible two-way conversation

Schedule video conferences for informal check-ins and feedback

Celebrate contributions and achievements with the team, whether with gifts or a parade of emoji

When employees are given the tools to efficiently work with each other—remotely or otherwise—heightened team performance follows.

5. Give good feedback often

It’s part of a leader’s job to celebrate and encourage employees who learn how to be collaborative at work, but it doesn’t always have to happen in formal reviews. “People think that this whole ‘feedback thing’ has to take a whole lot of time, when in the best working relationships, where people really do learn and grow and support each other, feedback is just woven into their workflow a few minutes at a time,” said Sheila Heen, a Harvard Law School lecturer and co-founder of Triad Consulting Group.

Send your employees a quick email, use clever apps to share praise, or better yet, provide feedback in the moment. According to Heen, short interactions like this—just a few minutes at a time—open the door to ongoing communication and workplace collaboration between team members and present more frequent opportunities for them to learn and improve as a unit.

What’s clear is that creating a culture of collaboration requires more than simply dividing employees into groups. Collaboration, facilitated both through technology and in-person gatherings, is the result of many individuals coming together as one. Leadership included.