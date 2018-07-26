Atlassian + Slack

Atlassian and Slack have been partners and friends for a long time (we’ve even publicly acknowledged our competition…not as you’d expect, but with cookies and cake). What’s fueled this camaraderie is that we both share an orientation toward customer service: as the world transitions to best of breed software to run their businesses, it’s up to us to help make sure it all works as well as possible for our mutual customers.

Today Slack and Atlassian are taking even bigger steps to drive fundamental improvements to the experiences of hundreds of thousands of teams and millions of people around the world who use our products together every day. This partnership is about a joint vision of simplifying and automating the huge amount of effort that teams everywhere expend to stay aligned, coordinated, and productive.

What this means for you

As part of this partnership, Atlassian will discontinue Hipchat and Stride, and provide a migration path to Slack for all their customers. We are purchasing the IP for Hipchat Cloud and Stride to better support that path to Slack, while Atlassian is making a small, but symbolically important investment in our business.

We’re also committing teams on both sides to build deeper and more powerful integrations between Slack and the Atlassian family of products, which includes adding new functionality to the existing Slack integrations for Jira Server and Cloud (which, by the way, Slack uses daily) Trello, and Bitbucket, and building out new integrations with Confluence and other products. More details about these changes are available on the Atlassian website.

If your team currently uses Hipchat or Stride, welcome to Slack! We’re here to help. You can get started today by creating a new Slack workspace. Visit slack.com/migration/atlassian to sign up for Slack immediately without porting your data. To then initiate the process of migrating your Hipchat data, visit Atlassian’s migration hub. The ability to export your Stride data to Slack is coming soon.

Want to know more?

Documentation

Ready to set your team up in Slack? We’ve created comprehensive documentation to answer your questions and show you how to do everything from importing your full Hipchat archive to bringing (chompy) along for the ride. You’ll find guides to Slack for Hipchat Admins and Users, as well as a guide to migrating your data, on our Help Center.

Slack Webinars

To help you and your team understand how Slack works – from features to administration to platform integrations – we’ll be hosting a series of educational webinars for Hipchat and Stride users and admins.



Developer Meetups

If you’re a developer who’s been building on the Atlassian platform, either just for your team or to put an app in the marketplace, we’d love to get to know you at an upcoming Slack developer meetup. See where we’ll be next and register to join us at https://www.meetup.com/SlackDevs/.

Have a question or want to talk with someone at Slack? We’re here for you. Email us at support@slack.com.