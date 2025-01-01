Accelerate the Future of Work

This webinar is best for:
- Everyone
It’s no longer just about where you work, but how. Top Slack leaders, along with featured customer Revolut, share myriad ways Slack enables better work.
From the challenges of staying aligned while moving fast to the need to translate office best practices to a digital-first world, you’ll hear how Slack can “Make what’s hard in the office better, bring what you love about the office into Slack, and create unique ways of working in the digital HQ that you could not do in the office,” according to Tamar Yehoshua, the chief product officer at Slack.
Featured speakers:
