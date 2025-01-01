colored wires representing interactive Slack apps
Webinar

Build interactive Slack apps fast on-prem

In this webinar you'll learn how to build a new Slack app locally using Socket Mode

45 min

This webinar is best for:

  • Developers

Developing a modern Slack app in a secure enterprise setting can be difficult, especially if you’re working with firewall restrictions. That’s why we created Socket Mode, a tool that makes it easier to build apps that are compatible with all of our platform features, even if you’re behind a firewall.

In this session, you’ll learn how to build a new Slack app locally in less than 10 minutes using Socket Mode. Members of our engineering team will teach you how to get started, and we’ll leave tons of time for questions.

Featured speakers:

Helen ZengSenior Product Manager, Slack
Abhishek MahantiStaff Software Engineer, Slack

Was this webinar useful?

0/600

Nice one!

Thanks a lot for your feedback!

Got it!

Thanks for your feedback.

Whoops! We’re having some problems. Please try again later.

Related Events