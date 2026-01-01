Build interactive Slack apps fast on-prem

이 웨비나는 다음 용도로 적합합니다.

Developing a modern Slack app in a secure enterprise setting can be difficult, especially if you’re working with firewall restrictions. That’s why we created Socket Mode, a tool that makes it easier to build apps that are compatible with all of our platform features, even if you’re behind a firewall.

In this session, you’ll learn how to build a new Slack app locally in less than 10 minutes using Socket Mode. Members of our engineering team will teach you how to get started, and we’ll leave tons of time for questions.

학습 내용: How to create a Slack app using Socket Mode

Building with newer platform features now available to Slack app

Building on-prem and safely behind your company's firewall

주요 발표자: