Build interactive Slack apps fast on-prem

このウェビナーの対象者 :

Developing a modern Slack app in a secure enterprise setting can be difficult, especially if you’re working with firewall restrictions. That’s why we created Socket Mode, a tool that makes it easier to build apps that are compatible with all of our platform features, even if you’re behind a firewall.

In this session, you’ll learn how to build a new Slack app locally in less than 10 minutes using Socket Mode. Members of our engineering team will teach you how to get started, and we’ll leave tons of time for questions.

このウェビナーで聞けること : How to create a Slack app using Socket Mode

Building with newer platform features now available to Slack app

Building on-prem and safely behind your company's firewall

注目のスピーカー :