Two computers playing chess representing AI
Webinar

Driving an AI Strategy for a Productive Workplace

Hear from Kickstart AI on the challenges emerging with the adoption of AI and how to get ahead.

20 min

This webinar is best for:

  • Everyone
  • Slack champions
  • Slack users
  • Technology professionals

The race toward AI driven business success is well and truly on. As the hype begins to subside, what should enterprises be seeking to achieve from a new surge of digital innovation that promises automation at scale and how can businesses move past AI pilots and operationalise AI in a way that delivers tangible results. 

Join Sander Stomf, CEO at Kickstart AI as he joins Ed Thompson, SVP, Global Influencer Strategy at Salesforce, as they discuss the challenges emerging with regards to how teams are using AI, the balance between accurate data and security, and how AI can improve new hybrid working models. 

Featured speakers:

Sander StomphCEO, Kickstart AI
Ed ThompsonSVP, Global Influencer Strategy, Salesforce

Was this webinar useful?

0/600

Nice one!

Thanks a lot for your feedback!

Got it!

Thanks for your feedback.

Whoops! We’re having some problems. Please try again later.

Related Events