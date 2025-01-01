Driving an AI Strategy for a Productive Workplace

This webinar is best for:

The race toward AI driven business success is well and truly on. As the hype begins to subside, what should enterprises be seeking to achieve from a new surge of digital innovation that promises automation at scale and how can businesses move past AI pilots and operationalise AI in a way that delivers tangible results.

Join Sander Stomf, CEO at Kickstart AI as he joins Ed Thompson, SVP, Global Influencer Strategy at Salesforce, as they discuss the challenges emerging with regards to how teams are using AI, the balance between accurate data and security, and how AI can improve new hybrid working models.

Things you’ll learn: The evolution of AI adoption among businesses

The challenges and future expectations of AI adoption in the workplace

The future role of AI in revolutionising hybrid working models.

