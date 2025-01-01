Webinar

Pioneers of Change: How innovative collaboration transformed Vodafone tech teams

Cut through the noise and facilitate collaboration

30 min

This webinar is best for:

  • Developers
  • Technology professionals

Vodafone, one of the world’s largest telecom and technology services, serves approximately 640 million mobile customers, 21 million fixed broadband customers and 14 million TV customers across 24 countries.

Digital transformation and collaboration is vital to the Vodafone strategy as it allows their teams to connect quickly and work quickly. At MWC Barcelona, we sat down with Ben Connolly, Global Director of Cloud Engineering & Head of Digital Engineering, to discuss the techniques, tools and processes they use to deliver their mission.

Was this webinar useful?

0/600

Nice one!

Thanks a lot for your feedback!

Got it!

Thanks for your feedback.

Whoops! We’re having some problems. Please try again later.

Related Events