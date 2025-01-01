Travel smarter, work better: How HomeToGo uses Slack as a unified Work OS

Unlocking Growth: The key to productive collaboration and seamless communication

As a travel-tech company, HomeToGo, the SaaS-enabled marketplace with the world’s largest selection of vacation rentals, drives sustainable growth in the travel market through innovation and strategic acquisitions. For the past decade, Slack has been at the heart of HomeToGo’s collaboration. Leveraging AI and innovative tools, HomeToGo not only offers an improved customer experience when finding and booking vacation rentals and strengthens its position as an industry leader, but also accelerates productivity and increases its operational efficiency.

By unifying previously separate Slack instances across subsidiaries into one platform, HomeToGo has created a consistent approach to processes and standards, ensuring seamless integration and collaboration across its global entities.

Elliott Thwaites, Technology Director at HomeToGo, will share how Slack, serving as HomeToGo’s central Work OS, fosters productive collaboration with its intuitive interface, empowering all team members to contribute seamlessly and driving global success.

You can find out more about HomeToGo at www.hometogo.com

Things you’ll learn: Learn how HomeToGo connects globally distributed teams worldwide with Slack.

Discover how automated workflows simplify collaboration.

Get inspired by how HomeToGo uses app integrations to foster a motivating culture.

Featured speakers: