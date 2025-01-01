Win the battle for talent with a digital HQ

This webinar is best for:
In times of disruption, it’s the companies that embrace new ways of working that succeed. With 55% of employees open to a new job in the next year*—70% for employees who are dissatisfied with their current flexibility—businesses must redesign work for the digital era to attract and retain employees, keep work moving forward and achieve their goals.
Join our webinar to learn how you can win the battle for talent by creating a more flexible, connected and inclusive workplace, and bring everyone together in a digital HQ. We’ll also share tips on how to encourage team collaboration and cohesiveness across remote and distributed workplaces.
* Future Forum Pulse survey of 10,646 knowledge workers, May 2–16, 2022
