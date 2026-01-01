If you use Microsoft OneDrive or SharePoint to host and manage your files in the cloud, you can install the OneDrive and SharePoint app to create, share and view your files right from Slack.

What to expect

Office 365 accounts (SharePoint Online, OneDrive for Business, Office 365 Enterprise) and non-Enterprise Microsoft accounts (OneDrive and OneDrive Basic) can use the OneDrive and SharePoint Slack app.

On-premises SharePoint installations or Office 365 subscriptions hosted on a Microsoft national cloud deployment (including Office 365 GCC High and DoD , and Office 365 operated by 21Vianet in China) are not currently supported.

The OneDrive and SharePoint app is compliant under Microsoft’s publisher verification programme .

Note: When you create and share OneDrive or SharePoint files in Slack, you can search for them in your workspace, but they'll only be stored in OneDrive or SharePoint.



Connect OneDrive or SharePoint to Slack

To use the OneDrive and SharePoint app in Slack, one person in your workspace or Enterprise organisation needs to install the app. Then, members can connect their accounts to Slack.

Free, Pro and Business+ subscriptions Enterprise subscriptions Install the OneDrive and SharePoint app Visit the OneDrive and SharePoint page in the Slack Marketplace. Click Add to Slack. Click Allow to grant OneDrive or SharePoint access to your workspace. When prompted, sign in to your Office 365 account. Click on Accept to authenticate with Slack. Click on Open Slack to return to your workspace.

Connect your account Once the OneDrive and SharePoint app is installed to your workspace, follow the steps below to connect your account: From your desktop, click Agents & tools in the sidebar. Click Apps, then search for and select OneDrive and SharePoint. From the app’s Home tab, click Connect. Click Allow to grant OneDrive and SharePoint access to your workspace. When prompted, sign in to your Office 365 account. Click on Open Slack to return to your workspace. In an Enterprise organisation, the OneDrive and SharePoint app can be installed at the org level (then added to as many workspaces as you like) or installed at the workspace level. Org level From your desktop, click your workspace name in the sidebar.

Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Organisation settings. From the left sidebar, click Organisation, then select Apps to open the admin dashboard. Click Manage apps in the top right, then click Install an app. Search for and select OneDrive and SharePoint. Click Continue and follow the prompts, then click Allow to grant the app access to your org. From the admin dashboard, click the Installed apps tab. Find OneDrive and SharePoint, then click the three dots icon to the right of the app. Select Add to more workspaces. Tick the box next to any workspaces that you’d like to add the app to. To automatically add the app to any new workspaces created in your org, tick the box next to Default for future workspaces. Click Next. Tick the box next to I’m ready to add this app. Click on Add app.

Workspace level Visit the OneDrive and SharePoint page in the Slack Marketplace. Click Add to Slack. Click Allow to grant OneDrive or SharePoint access to your Slack workspace. When prompted, sign in to your Office 365 account. Click on Accept to authenticate with Slack. Click Open Slack to return to Slack on your desktop.

Note: In June 2021, we released a new version of the OneDrive and SharePoint app as a Microsoft verified publisher. To update to this version of the app, you can either perform a domain-wide authentication or remove the app and install the latest version from the Slack Marketplace.



Use OneDrive and SharePoint in Slack

Create files

From any conversation, click the slash icon below the message field. Search for OneDrive and SharePoint, then choose whether you’d like to create a document, spreadsheet or presentation. Enter a title for your file. You can also include a message if you like. Below Post file in , open the drop-down menu and select a conversation. Click Create to share your new file.



Share files

From any conversation, click the slash icon below the message field. Search for and select OneDrive and SharePoint. If prompted, sign in to your Office 365 account. Choose which file(s) to share, then click on Open.

The first time you share a OneDrive or SharePoint file in Slack, the file will expand to show a preview. Shared files will always include a link back to OneDrive or SharePoint.

Note: It's not currently possible to share folders or OneNote files to Slack.



Manage file previews

When you share a OneDrive or SharePoint file in Slack, you can choose if you'd like a preview to be displayed:

Add a preview

A preview will be displayed when you share the file.

A preview will be displayed when you share the file. Don’t add a preview

A preview will not be displayed when you share the file, but other file information will be visible.

A preview will not be displayed when you share the file, but other file information will be visible. Don’t add a preview or ask me again

Previews will never be displayed when you share files, and you won’t see preview prompts.

Tip: To reset your file preview preferences, click Manage settings from the OneDrive and SharePoint app’s Home tab. Next to Reset preferences, click Reset.



View recent files

From your desktop, click Agents & tools in the sidebar. Click Apps, then search for and select OneDrive and SharePoint. From the app’s Home tab, you’ll see any files that you’ve accessed recently in Slack, OneDrive or SharePoint below Recent OneDrive and SharePoint Files.



Manage access to files

If any members don’t have access to view or edit a file that you’ve shared with them, you’ll receive a message from the OneDrive and SharePoint app prompting you to adjust access to the file. To change access in the future, you can reshare the file and make adjustments:

Next to a file that you’ve shared, open the drop-down menu. Choose who can view the file: Anyone in the conversation, Anyone in your organisation or Anyone with the link. If you like, you can also decide who can edit the file: Anyone in your organisation or Anyone in the conversation.

Note: options for managing file access will only be visible for files that are shared in channels with fewer than 100 people.



Disconnect your account

If you no longer need to use the OneDrive and SharePoint app, you can disconnect your account. This will not uninstall the app from your workspace.

From your desktop, click Agents & tools in the sidebar. Click Apps, then search for and select OneDrive and SharePoint. From the app’s Home tab, click Manage settings. Next to Disconnect your account, click Disconnect. Click Yes, disconnect to confirm.

Note: If your organisation uses domain-wide authentication, you can disconnect your OneDrive and SharePoint accounts, but you won't be able to disconnect your Office365 account from Slack.