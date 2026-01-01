Sales Home is a personalised surface that allows you to centralise Salesforce information and processes in your Slack workspace. From Sales Home, you can:

View and update Salesforce opportunities.

Set up key metrics to gain insight into your individual and team performance.

Create custom notifications to simplify administrative tasks and keep you on track towards your goals.

Note: Sales Home needs to be configured and assigned for you to use it. If you don’t see Sales Home in your sidebar, get in touch with an admin for help.



View and update Salesforce objects

You can view and update Salesforce opportunities in Slack. When you update an opportunity in Slack, it’ll automatically update in Salesforce.



Desktop Mobile Click Sales in the sidebar. If you can’t see Sales, click

More to find it. Select View opportunities in the top right. Select an opportunity list, or search for a list in the drop-down menu. Choose an opportunity, then update any fields that you’d like to. From the Home tab, tap Sales. Tap Opportunities. Choose a suggested opportunity list, or tap the magnifying glass in the top right-hand corner to search for a list. Tap on a field to update it, or tap the three dots icon in the top right-hand corner for more options.



Add key metrics

Use metrics to track your progress towards important sales targets. You can configure up to six metrics to appear in Your insights.

From your desktop, click Sales in the sidebar. If you can’t see

Sales, click More to find it. Below Your insights, click Add metric. Add a Salesforce report link, then choose a metric and a name.

Note: You can view key metrics and notifications from the Slack mobile apps, but they can only be set up from Slack on desktop.



Set up and manage notifications

Use notifications to create reminders for yourself to update opportunities, stay informed about important deals and more. These notifications will appear in the Sales notifications section of Sales Home.

Create a notification

From your desktop, click Sales in the sidebar. If you can’t see

Sales, click More to find it. Select Manage notifications. Click Create notification. Choose a template, then customise the notification if you like. Click Save notification.



Delete a notification

From your desktop, click Sales in the sidebar. If you can’t see

Sales, click More to find it. Select Manage notifications. Hover over a notification, then click Delete.

Tip: You can also use Workflow Builder to send Sales Home notifications by starting your workflow with a specific event in Salesforce and adding Sales steps.