When your team is working in Slack but keeping track of project tasks in another tool, context and important decisions can get lost. To kick off and manage any project in Slack, use our Project starter kit template – just fill in a few details during setup, and you’ll be on your way.

Tip: Find a template that’s right for you, whatever you need to do. From Slack on desktop, click on More in your sidebar and select Templates to browse available templates.



The project starter kit template includes

Project overview canvas for all the project details that your team needs

for all the project details that your team needs Task tracker list for tasks and deliverables

for tasks and deliverables Status update workflow that posts automatically when tasks are updated

that posts automatically when tasks are updated New member welcome workflow for team member introductions



Create your project channel

Every project needs a dedicated channel in Slack where your team can communicate and collaborate, and the Project starter kit template has all the tools you’ll need to get started.

Create the channel

From your desktop, click on the plus button in the sidebar. Select Channel, then choose Project starter kit from the list of templates. Click on a tab in the template preview to see the canvas, list or workflows. When you’re ready to start set-up, click on Next, then click on Use template. Fill in the name of your project following the #project- channel prefix. Prefixes make it easy for others to find and determine the purpose of a channel. Choose a channel type (public or private), then click Create. You can invite people to the channel straight away, but we recommend waiting to add others until you’ve customised your template.





Edit the template

Once your template is ready, you can view and make changes to the canvas, list and workflows.

Project overview Task tracker Workflows Click on Project overview in the channel header to open the canvas. The name of the project that you entered when setting up the channel will be filled in for you, but you can update it (and the name of any or all sections of the canvas). As you scroll through the canvas, add information to the Project description, Goals, Team and Key resources sections. The task tracker is also embedded in the canvas, and tasks will display there as you add them. By default, anyone in the channel will be able to edit the canvas. To restrict editing permissions, follow these steps. 💡Visit Use a canvas in Slack for detailed instructions on working with canvases. Click on Task tracker in the channel header to open the list. You’ll see three placeholder tasks, which you can edit or delete. To edit a task, click into the Task field and add new text. Then, update the Description field. To delete a task, hover over the task and click on Open. Click on the three dots icon, then select Delete item. To add a new task, click on Add item. By default, all members of the channel will be able to update, add and remove items from the list. To restrict editing permissions, follow these steps. 💡 Take a look at Use lists in Slack for a step-by-step guide to working with lists. New member welcome workflow, or modify the Status change alert workflow to include more information in the messages that it sends to your channel. Open the Workflows tab in the channel header. Click on the three dots icon next to the workflow that you’d like to customise further, then select Edit workflow. Click on the pencil icon next to a step to make changes. Click on Save, then click on Publish changes. Workflows in Slack automate processes by carrying out a pre-configured series of steps. While the two workflows included in this template don’t require additional configuration, you can edit them if you like. For example, you might want to personalise the message sent by theworkflow, or modify theworkflow to include more information in the messages that it sends to your channel. 💡Read What is a Slack workflow? for an overview.



Add teammates

Once you’ve finished editing your template, it’s time to add everyone that you’ll be working with to the channel.

Click on the cluster of profile pictures in the top right. Click on Add people. Search for people or user groups, then click on Add.



Get to work

👏 Ta-da! You’re set up to manage a new project in Slack. Kick off the conversation with a welcome message letting people know where to find the resources that you created as part of your template, and your project is officially up and running.

Tip: Take a look at our Run a productive meeting tutorial for tips on hosting meetings on a Slack huddle.