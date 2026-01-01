The primary owner is the most powerful administrative role in Slack. You can become a primary owner by creating your own workspace or if a primary owner chooses to transfer ownership of a workspace or Enterprise organisation to you. Read on to learn more about this role, and how to make sure that the right person is in it.



Understand Slack’s ownership policies

To understand the primary owner role, it’s helpful to get familiar with Slack’s ownership policies. The primary owner has ultimate decision-making capabilities, and represents the customer in administering the workspace.

If you use your corporate email domain to create a workspace or organisation, your organisation is the customer.

If your workspace is set up by someone not formally affiliated with an organisation, the customer is the person who created the workspace.

To learn more about how we define the customer, please review our terms of service.



Choose the right primary owner

Free, Pro and Business+ subscriptions Enterprise subscriptions The workspace primary owner holds the highest level of permissions in Slack — only this person can delete the workspace or transfer ownership to someone else. There can only be one person in this role at a time, so it’s important to make sure that it’s the right one. Here are some recommendations: An executive or senior-level manager

Someone from the IT department who provisions licences or handles account administration

If within the policy guidelines of your organisation, use a shared service/administrative email account on your company's domain that is managed by authorised staff members The org primary owner holds the highest level of permissions in Slack — only this person can transfer ownership of the org to someone else. There can only be one person in this role at a time, so it’s important to make sure that it’s the right one. Here are some recommendations: An executive- or senior-level manager

Someone from the IT department who provisions licences or handles account administration

If within the policy guidelines of your organisation, use a shared service/administrative email account on your company's domain that is managed by authorised staff members



Transfer primary ownership

Because organisations change over time, Slack makes it possible to transfer ownership of a workspace or Enterprise org to someone else. We recommend adding a step to your company’s off-boarding process to make sure that a departing employee can transfer ownership before they leave.

If the primary owner leaves before transferring ownership, we may be able to help, but this is not something that we can guarantee. We recommend using the best practices for primary owners below to help maintain your workspace.



Best practices for primary owners

As the primary owner of a workspace or Enterprise org, use the following tips to help you administer Slack.

Assign owners, admins and payment contacts

Promote owners and admins to help with day-to-day administrative tasks, like managing invitations or channels. Alternatively, assign members to system roles (only available on Enterprise subscriptions).

Add payment contacts, such as people from the accounting department, to keep them informed of billing activity.



Keep administrative accounts on the corporate domain