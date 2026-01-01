Slackbot can find information from any Salesforce orgs connected to your Slack workspace or Enterprise organisation. By default, Slackbot can create or update records. Owners and admins can restrict access to certain orgs if required and decide which Salesforce record actions that Slackbot can take.

Note: When generating a response that includes Salesforce data, Slackbot will only include information available to people based on their permissions in Salesforce.



Manage Slackbot access

Free, Pro and Business+ subscriptions Enterprise subscriptions From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Manage Salesforce organisations from the menu. Select a Salesforce org. Click the Settings tab. Click the toggle next to Allow Slackbot to access data from this organisation. From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar. Hover over Tools & settings, then click Manage Salesforce organisations. Select a Salesforce org. Click on the Settings tab. Click the toggle next to Allow Slackbot to access data from this organisation.



Manage Slackbot record settings

When Slackbot has access to a Salesforce org, you can restrict Slackbot’s ability to take certain Salesforce actions, block it from taking record actions entirely, and choose whether it can only update fields on a record layout. When your members ask Slackbot to take Salesforce actions, they’ll always be prompted to review and approve before any changes are made.

Choose whether Slackbot can manage records

Free, Pro and Business+ subscriptions Enterprise subscriptions From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Manage Salesforce organisations from the menu. Select a Salesforce org. Click the Settings tab. Next to Allow Slackbot to create and update records, click Edit. Click Allowed in the drop-down menu, then select Allow only for some objects, Allow for all objects except excluded ones or Not allowed. Click on Save. From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar. Hover over Tools & settings, then click Manage Salesforce organisations. Select a Salesforce org. Click on the Settings tab. Next to Allow Slackbot to create and update records, click Edit. Click Allowed in the drop-down menu, then select Allow only for some objects, Allow for all objects except excluded ones or Not allowed. Click on Save.



Manage record field updates

Free, Pro and Business+ subscriptions Enterprise subscriptions From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu. Click Settings in the sidebar, then select Slackbot. Click the toggle next to Restrict Slackbot edits to assigned layouts. From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar. Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organisation settings. Click Settings in the left sidebar and select Slackbot. Click the toggle next to Restrict Slackbot edits to assigned layouts.