Slackbot can find information from any Salesforce orgs connected to your Slack workspace or Enterprise organization. By default, Slackbot can create or update records. Owners and admins can restrict access to certain orgs if they'd like, and decide which Salesforce record actions Slackbot can take.

Note: When generating a response that includes Salesforce data, Slackbot will only include information available to people based on their permissions in Salesforce.



Manage Slackbot access

Free, Pro, and Business+ plans Enterprise plans From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Manage Salesforce organizations from the menu. Select a Salesforce org. Click the Settings tab. Click the toggle next to Allow Slackbot to access data from this organization. From your desktop, click your organization name in the sidebar. Hover over Tools & settings, then click Manage Salesforce organizations. Select a Salesforce org. Click the Settings tab. Click the toggle next to Allow Slackbot to access data from this organization.



Manage Slackbot record settings

When Slackbot has access to a Salesforce org, you can restrict Slackbot’s ability to take certain Salesforce actions, block it from taking record actions entirely, and choose whether it can only update fields on a record layout. When your members ask Slackbot to take Salesforce actions, they’ll always be prompted to review and approve before any changes are made.

Choose whether Slackbot can manage records

Free, Pro, and Business+ plans Enterprise plans From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Manage Salesforce organizations from the menu. Select a Salesforce org. Click the Settings tab. Next to Allow Slackbot to create and update records, click Edit. Click Allowed in the drop-down menu, then select Allow only for some objects, Allow for all objects except excluded ones, or Not allowed. Click Save. From your desktop, click your organization name in the sidebar. Hover over Tools & settings, then click Manage Salesforce organizations. Select a Salesforce org. Click the Settings tab. Next to Allow Slackbot to create and update records, click Edit. Click Allowed in the drop-down menu, then select Allow only for some objects, Allow for all objects except excluded ones, or Not allowed. Click Save.



Manage record field updates

Free, Pro, and Business+ plans Enterprise plans From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu. Click Settings in the sidebar, then select Slackbot. Click the toggle next to Restrict Slackbot edits to assigned layouts. From your desktop, click your organization name in the sidebar. Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organization settings. Click Settings in the left sidebar and select Slackbot. Click the toggle next to Restrict Slackbot edits to assigned layouts.