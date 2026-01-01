Workspace owners and members who’ve upgraded a workspace can switch from the Pro subscription to Business+ or downgrade to the Pro or free subscription.

Looking to upgrade to the Enterprise+ subscription? Contact our Sales team.



Change your paid subscription

Follow the steps below to change your paid subscription or downgrade from Business+ to Pro. You’ll also have the option to adjust your billing cycle and choose when your subscription change will take effect.

Upgrade your subscription

From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. If you can't see this option, click on your workspace name to access workspace settings instead. Select Manage billing from the menu. From the Overview tab, click on Change subscription details. Select a subscription type, a billing cycle and whether your subscription change will take effect immediately or on your next renewal date. Select Continue to checkout. Review your purchase details, then click on Purchase to finish.

Note: Customers in the European Union paying by credit card may be required to use two-factor authentication during checkout.



Downgrade from Business+ to Pro

When you downgrade, you’ll lose access to the paid features available on your subscription. If applicable, we’ll credit your workspace account with Slack credits equal to the cost of any unused portion of your paid subscription.

From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. If you can't see this option, click on your workspace name to access workspace settings instead. Select Manage billing from the menu. From the Overview tab, select Change subscription details. Select Downgrade to Pro, choose a billing cycle and select whether your subscription change will take effect immediately or on your next renewal date. Click Start downgrade. Review the downgrade details, then click on Continue. Confirm your existing payment method or add a new one, then click on Confirm billing and downgrade.

Note: Credits have no currency or exchange value, are non-transferable and non-refundable and will expire following the termination of your paid Slack subscription.



Cancel your paid subscription

When you switch to the free subscription, you’ll lose access to the paid features available on your subscription and message, file and app limits will be applied.