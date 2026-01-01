Workspace administration
Learn how to manage your Slack workspace or Enterprise org.
Next Previous Actions,activity,access logs,accessibility,add,add an app,Add members,Add to Slack,administrators,all passwords,analytics,android,announcement,announcements,App Directory,app icon,Apple Watch,approving apps,archive,Asana,Atlassian,Automation apps,badge,billing details,billing,Bitbucket,bot user,box,browse,calls,Calls:,cancel,changes,channels,channel instantly,channel management,channel notification,channel suggestions,claim domains,close,company culture,compliance exports,compose,computers,conversations,convert,connect,connected accounts,connection,connecting,copy messages,create,customization,customize,custom SAML,custom,customer support teams,data exports,data security,deactivate,default channels,delete,deletion,deploy slack,desktop,direct messages,directory,disable,discover and join,Discovery APIs,display name,DMs,Do Not Disturb,domain,domains,downgrade,dropbox,duplicate accounts,edit,editing,education,email address,email,emoji,emoticons,Enterprise Grid,Enterprise Mobility Management,executives,export,failed payments,Fair Billing,faqs,finding,format,formatting,framework for apps,free trials,general,getting started,giphy,github integration,github organization,github,glossary,google apps,google calendar,google drive,guests,highlights,hipchat,human resources,IFTTT,import,Incoming WebHooks,integrations,ios,invite,IT teams,JIRA,join,Keep up,keyboard layout,keyboard shortcuts,Keychain Access,keyword notifications,language,languages,leave,link previews,loading,limits,links,linux,mac,manage a workspace,manage apps,manage members,marketing,mention,merge,message actions,messages are displayed,message display,microsoft products,mobile,mobile push,move channels,moving workspaces,multiple,mute,name,names,noise,nonprofits,notify,OneDrive,onboard,owners,password,payment,payments,permissions,phones,pin,plan,plans,plus plan,polls,primary ownership,privacy policies,prioritize tasks,private,private channel,private notes and files,project management,public channel,purpose,Quick Switcher,quote,reactivate,read,recruitment,referrer information,reminder,remove,rename,retention,Request a new workspace,role,roles,RSS,sales,Salesforce,SAML,SCIM,SCIM provisioning,screen reader,search,send,session duration,share messages,share,shared channel,shared channels,sidebar,sign in,sign out,signup mode,single sign-on,Slack Day,Slack for Teams,Slack notifications,Save notes and files,Service Level Agreements,ServiceNow,sign up,slack status,slackbot,slash commands,snippet,snooze,software developers,star,statistics,Stride,sync,tablets,tax,threads,time zone,tips,to-do lists,topic,triage channels,Terms of Service,Trello,troubleshoot,trouble receiving,tour,twitter,two-factor authentication,unread messages,updates,upgrade,upload,username,user groups,URL,vacation,Vendor and remittance,video,voice call,voice,what is,what's important,whitelisting,windows phone,windows,working in,workspace apps,workspace creation requests,workspace discovery,workspace's settings,wunderlist,your actions,Zapier,zoom,features,#general,File storage,posts,dark mode,theme,Workflow Builder,Voice,video,screen sharing,workflows,Outlook Calendar,Invited members,Transfer ownership,Whitelist,Enterprise Key Management,Transport Layer Security,Strong customer authentication,CSV,text file,work hours, Search for “[term]” See [n]+ more results → Change or cancel your paid Slack plan
Workspace Owners and members who’ve upgraded a workspace can switch from the Pro plan to Business+ or downgrade to the Pro or free plan.
Looking to upgrade to the Enterprise+ plan? Contact our Sales team.
Change your paid plan
Follow the steps below to change your paid plan or downgrade from Business+ to Pro. You’ll also have the option to adjust your billing cycle and choose when your plan change will take effect.
Upgrade your plan
From your desktop, click
Admin in the sidebar. If you don’t see this option, click your workspace name to access workspace settings instead. Select
Manage billing from the menu. From the
Overview tab, click Change plan details. Select a plan type, a billing cycle, and whether your plan change will take effect immediately or on your next renewal date.
Select
Continue to Checkout. Review your purchase details, then click
Purchase to finish. Note: Customers in the European Union paying by credit card may be required to use two-factor authentication during checkout.
Downgrade from Business+ to Pro
When you downgrade, you’ll lose access to
the paid features available on your plan. If applicable, we’ll credit your workspace account with Slack credits equal to the cost of any unused portion of your paid plan.
From your desktop, click
Admin in the sidebar. If you don’t see this option, click your workspace name to access workspace settings instead. Select
Manage billing from the menu. From the
Overview tab, select Change plan details. Select
Downgrade to Pro, choose a billing cycle, and whether your plan change will take effect immediately or on your next renewal date. Click
Start Downgrade. Review the downgrade details, then click
Continue. Confirm your existing payment method or add a new one, then click
Confirm Billing and Downgrade. Note: Credits have no currency or exchange value, are non-transferable and non-refundable, and will expire following the termination of your paid Slack plan.
Cancel your paid plan
When you switch to the free plan, you’ll lose access to the paid features available on your plan and
message, file, and app limits will be applied.
From your desktop, click
Admin in the sidebar. If you don’t see this option, click your workspace name to access workspace settings instead. Select
Manage billing from the menu. From the
Overview tab, select Change plan details. Select
Downgrade to Free and decide whether your plan change will take effect immediately or on your next renewal date. Click
Continue to Checkout. Review the downgrade details, then click
Downgrade Slack. Awesome!
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For questions or support, go to the
Slack Help Center.
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