Workspace Owners and members who’ve upgraded a workspace can switch from the Pro plan to Business+ or downgrade to the Pro or free plan.

Looking to upgrade to the Enterprise+ plan? Contact our Sales team.



Change your paid plan

Follow the steps below to change your paid plan or downgrade from Business+ to Pro. You’ll also have the option to adjust your billing cycle and choose when your plan change will take effect.

Upgrade your plan

From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. If you don’t see this option, click your workspace name to access workspace settings instead. Select Manage billing from the menu. From the Overview tab, click Change plan details. Select a plan type, a billing cycle, and whether your plan change will take effect immediately or on your next renewal date. Select Continue to Checkout. Review your purchase details, then click Purchase to finish.

Note: Customers in the European Union paying by credit card may be required to use two-factor authentication during checkout.



Downgrade from Business+ to Pro

When you downgrade, you’ll lose access to the paid features available on your plan. If applicable, we’ll credit your workspace account with Slack credits equal to the cost of any unused portion of your paid plan.

From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. If you don’t see this option, click your workspace name to access workspace settings instead. Select Manage billing from the menu. From the Overview tab, select Change plan details. Select Downgrade to Pro, choose a billing cycle, and whether your plan change will take effect immediately or on your next renewal date. Click Start Downgrade. Review the downgrade details, then click Continue. Confirm your existing payment method or add a new one, then click Confirm Billing and Downgrade.

Note: Credits have no currency or exchange value, are non-transferable and non-refundable, and will expire following the termination of your paid Slack plan.



Cancel your paid plan

When you switch to the free plan, you’ll lose access to the paid features available on your plan and message, file, and app limits will be applied.