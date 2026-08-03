Install the Claude app to work with Anthropic’s AI agent in Slack. Instead of switching tools, ask Claude to summarise conversations, answer questions, analyse files and draft content directly from your workspace.

Note: Starting 3rd August 2026, Claude Tag will replace the current Claude app in Slack. Learn more about switching to Claude Tag and how it works on the Anthropic website.



Set up Claude in Slack

Adding Claude to your Slack workspace only requires a few steps – installing the app, then connecting your account. Any member with permission to install apps can add the Claude app. If you don’t have permission to install Claude, you can send a request instead.

Install the Claude app

Free, Pro and Business+ subscriptions Enterprise Grid and Enterprise+ subscriptions Visit the Claude page in the Slack Marketplace. Click Add to Slack. Click Allow to grant Claude access to Slack. When prompted, return to your workspace. Org owners, org admins and integration admins in Enterprise organisations can install Claude at the org level, then add it to all workspaces or only specific workspaces. From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click on Manage apps. From the Integrations section of the admin dashboard, click Manage apps in the top right-hand corner. Search for Claude, then click Continue. If you’re signed in to more than one workspace or Enterprise org, click the Workspaces drop-down menu and select your org. Click Allow to grant Claude access to your organisation. Click Add to workspaces. Tick the box next to the workspaces where you want to install Claude, or tick the box at the top of the list to add it to all workspaces. Click Next. By default, Claude will be automatically added to the top of Slack in any workspaces where the app is installed. If you don’t want Claude to be accessible from the top of Slack, untick the box next to All available workspaces. Click Next. Review and approve the Claude app’s scopes, then click Next. Tick the box next to I’m ready to add this app and click Add app. Optionally, you can choose who can access Claude (Everyone, Specific members and groups or No one) and click Save.



Connect your Claude account to Slack

If the Claude app is already installed, connect your account to get started.

From your desktop, click Agents & tools in the sidebar. Click Apps, then search for and select Claude. Select Open app, then click the Home tab. Click Connect account. Follow the prompts to sign in to your Claude account, then return to Slack when your account is successfully connected.



Work with Claude in Slack

Once your account is connected, you can start using Claude straight away. Send a message directly to Claude, or add it to a channel to work with Claude alongside your colleagues.

Start a conversation with Claude

From your desktop, click Agents & tools in the sidebar. Click Agents and open Claude. Type your message in the message field and press Enter or click Send.



Add Claude to a channel

From your desktop, open a channel. Click the channel name, then click the Agents & apps tab. Click Add agent or app. Next to Claude, click Add.



Tips for working with Claude

Use DMs for individual tasks

Send a message to Claude when you need help with a task that doesn’t require team input. You can ask Claude to summarise documents, answer questions, brainstorm ideas, draft content or analyse information.



Tag Claude in channels and threads

Mention @Claude in any channel to add it to the conversation. Claude can help to answer questions, complete tasks and return to the discussion with an update, and provide context directly in Slack where you’re already working.

Threads are especially useful for collaborating with Claude. It’ll use any messages in a thread from before it was mentioned as context to provide a better response, and reply in the thread (rather than the main channel) to keep things organised.



Context limits

When you mention Claude in a channel, it can access the 20 most recent messages as context for its reply. In threads, it can use the 50 most recent replies. To steer Claude in a particular direction, you can always provide it with a link to a specific message or resource to use.

Note: Conversations that you have with Claude in Slack won’t be synced with your Claude account on web, and the same goes for conversations that you have with Claude outside of Slack.