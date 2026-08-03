Install the Claude app to work with Anthropic’s AI agent in Slack. Instead of switching tools, ask Claude to summarize conversations, answer questions, analyze files, and draft content right from your workspace.

Note: Starting August 3, 2026, Claude Tag will replace the current Claude app in Slack. Learn more about switching to Claude Tag and how it works on the Anthropic website.



Set up Claude in Slack

Adding Claude to your Slack workspace only requires a few steps — installing the app, then connecting your account. Any member with permission to install apps can add the Claude app. If you don’t have permission to install Claude, you can send a request instead.

Install the Claude app

Free, Pro, and Business+ plans Enterprise Grid and Enterprise+ plans Visit the Claude page in the Slack Marketplace. Click Add to Slack. Click Allow to grant Claude access to Slack. When prompted, return to your workspace. Org Owners, Org Admins, and Integration Admins in Enterprise organizations can install Claude at the org level, then add it to all workspaces or only specific workspaces. From your desktop, click your organization name in the sidebar.

Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Manage apps. From the Integrations section of the admin dashboard, click Manage apps in the top right. Search for Claude, then click Continue. If you’re signed in to more than one workspace or Enterprise org, click the Workspaces drop-down menu and select your org. Click Allow to grant Claude access to your organization. Click Add to Workspaces. Check the box next to the workspaces where you want to install Claude, or check the box at the top of the list to add it to all workspaces. Click Next. By default, Claude will be automatically added to the top of Slack in any workspaces where the app is installed. If you don’t want Claude accessible from the top of Slack, uncheck the box next to All available workspaces. Click Next. Review and approve the Claude app’s scopes, then click Next. Check the box next to I’m ready to add this app and click Add App. If you’d like, choose who can access Claude (Everyone, Specific members and groups, or No one) and click Save.



Connect your Claude account to Slack

If the Claude app is already installed, connect your account to get started.

From your desktop, click Agents & tools in the sidebar. Click Apps, then search for and select Claude. Select Open App, then click the Home tab. Click Connect Account. Follow the prompts to sign in to your Claude account, then return to Slack when your account is successfully connected.



Work with Claude in Slack

Once your account is connected, you can start using Claude right away. Send a message directly to Claude, or add it to a channel to work with Claude alongside your coworkers.

Start a conversation with Claude

From your desktop, click Agents & tools in the sidebar. Click Agents and open Claude. Type your message in the message field and press Enter or click Send.



Add Claude to a channel

From your desktop, open a channel. Click the channel name, then click the Agents & apps tab. Click Add Agent or App. Next to Claude, click Add.



Tips for working with Claude

Use DMs for individual tasks

Send a message to Claude when you need help with a task that doesn’t require team input. You can ask Claude to summarize documents, answer questions, brainstorm ideas, draft content, or analyze information.



Tag Claude in channels and threads

Mention @Claude in any channel to add it to the conversation. Claude can help answer questions, complete tasks and return to the discussion with an update, and provide context right in Slack where you’re already working.

Threads are especially useful for collaborating with Claude. It’ll use any messages in a thread before it was mentioned as context to provide a better response, and reply in the thread (rather than the main channel) to keep things organized.



Context limits

When you mention Claude in a channel, it can access the 20 most recent messages as context for its reply. In threads, it can use the 50 most recent replies. To steer Claude in a particular direction, you can always provide it with a link to a specific message or resource to use.

Note: Conversations you have with Claude in Slack won’t be synced with your Claude account on web, and the same goes for conversations you have with Claude outside of Slack.