When someone installs an app that includes an AI agent or assistant, members of your workspace or Enterprise organization can easily access agents or assistants from Slack on desktop.



Browse agents

The Agents & tools tab in the sidebar is a single landing page for all of your apps, agents, and automations. You can use it to find your custom Agentforce agents or discover new agents for your workspace or organization.

From your desktop, click Agents & tools in the sidebar. If you don't see this option, click More to find it. Browse agents you already have access to in your workspace under Popular agents and Installed agents. To install new agents for your workspace, click AgentExchange and search for an app. Click the app you want to add. You’ll be taken to the Slack Marketplace. Click Add to Slack. Click Allow. If you need to request permission, add a message for your Slack admin, then click Submit Request.



Manage agent display

By default, app agents or assistants are displayed at the top of Slack. Owners and admins can manage settings to decide whether these agents and assistants show up for their members.

Pro and Business+ plans Enterprise plans From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Apps and workflows from the menu to open the Slack Marketplace. From the Installed apps page, search for an app or choose one from the list. Click the App Settings tab. Next to AI agent experience or AI assistant experience, click Edit. Select Enabled or Disabled, then click Save. Assistants and agents will display in all workspaces where the app is installed. From your desktop, click your organization name in the sidebar.

Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Organization settings. Click Integrations in the left sidebar and select Installed apps. Search for an app or choose one from the list. From the app page, click App Settings. Next to AI agent experience or AI assistant experience, click Edit. Select Enabled or Disabled, then click Save.

Tip: Members can also interact with agents and assistants from an app’s Home tab.



Manage agent tasks

Owners and admins can control which apps people can use to set up recurring agent tasks.

Pro and Business+ plans Enterprise plans From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Apps and workflows from the menu to open the Slack Marketplace. From the Installed apps page, search for an app or choose one from the list. Click the App Settings tab. Next to Agent tasks, click Edit. Select Enabled or Disabled, then click Save. Assistants and agents will display in all workspaces where the app is installed. From your desktop, click your organization name in the sidebar.

Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Organization settings. Click Integrations in the left sidebar and select Installed apps. Search for an app or choose one from the list. From the app page, click App Settings. Next to Agent tasks, click Edit. Select Enabled or Disabled, then click Save.