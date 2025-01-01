Slack as your productivity platform

Computer icon showing Slack interface with app integrations representing a digital HQ
The digital HQ toolkit

Leading organizations share their tips for supporting workplace collaboration—no matter where or when that work happens

Solve problems aloud with Slack huddles

Six ways to recreate quick, informal office discussions in a work-from-anywhere world

Ease into asynchronous work with Slack

How to eliminate off-the-clock distractions and carve out focus time – for you and your teammates

Foster a more inclusive digital workplace with Slack

Tips to help employees feel at home, wherever they’re working

Create a more connected workplace with Slack

Tips to build relationships and trust with colleagues and external partners alike

Support a more flexible work schedule with Slack

Set boundaries, stay focused and replace meetings with asynchronous alternatives

Watch how Slack and other organizations are adapting to the new way of working.

Pioneers of Change: Developer success through automation and transparency at BT

Hear how BT’s tech teams battle the ever-shifting digital landscape by shipping code daily.

Is it time to abandon the five-day work week?

Has the time come to try something new?

Choosing the right collaboration software

The best tools can help to increase your team’s agility and spur innovation. These eight questions will help IT leaders to find the perfect fit.

Embracing a digital-first approach to work

Learn how your organization can support workplace collaboration in a digital-first world

