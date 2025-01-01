Security at Slack

Slack’s mission is to make people’s working lives simpler, more pleasant, and more productive. We believe that it’s impossible to achieve that mission without a strong foundation of trust. That’s why we’re committed to maintaining transparency about our security practices and helping you understand our approach.
Slack’s industry-leading security program is based on the concept of defense in depth — securing our organisation, and your data, at every layer. Our security program is aligned with ISO 27000, AICPA Trust Service Principles, and NIST standards.
Download this white paper to learn how Slack protects customer data, including:
- Following a robust Secure Development Lifecycle (SDLC) with code reviews, continuous integration testing, and a public bug bounty program to identify and mitigate potential vulnerabilities
- Encrypting data in transit with TLS 1.2 or higher protocols, AES-256 encryption, and SHA-2 signatures, and data at rest with FIPS 140-2 compliant encryption standards
Nice one!
Thanks a lot for your feedback!
Got it!
Thanks for your feedback.
Whoops! We’re having some problems. Please try again later.