IT

How OpenAI connects with customers and expands ChatGPT with Slack

‘Slack is central to how our company collaborates, for increasing velocity, and is integral to building with our customers. We use Slack every day.’

Brad Lightcap,COO
Read story
Engineering

With ChatGPT for Slack, industry innovator OpenAI redefines how we work

‘You can think of ChatGPT for Slack as a second brain that’s going to be there in Slack with you, and you can rely on it instantly to help you go through your work and be more productive.’

Solutions Engineer
Read story
Two people huddled around a laptop engaging in a discussion, while one person points at screen