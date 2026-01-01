Webinar

How EPOS Now Brings Data into the Flow of Work with Slack

Hear how EPOS Now is utilising Slack, AI and CRM data for the perfect customer experience.

Epos Now are a SaaS and payments services provider revolutionising the point of sale (POS) landscape for small and medium-sized businesses within the retail, hospitality, and personal care sectors. 

Join Richard Nolan, COO of EPOS Now, and Kaitlin Ross, Senior Customer Marketing Manager, Slack as they discuss how EPOS Now brings better customer experiences to life by integrating CRM data with the work that is already happening in Slack. In this webinar, you’ll hear firsthand about EPOS Now’s journey with AI, transforming how work gets done at EPOS Now.

Featured speakers:

Kaitlin RossSenior Customer Marketing Manager, Slack
Richard Pell-NolanCOO & Chief People Officer, EPOS Now

