Find Everything: Introducing Enterprise Search in Slack

Slack is where the most innovative teams and companies work. It’s a work operating system where conversations spark ideas, ideas turn into plans, expertise is exchanged, apps are accessed, and workflows are run. Now, imagine a comprehensive, enterprise search experience that goes beyond Slack to find you everything you need across your organisation so you can work faster.

Say hello to enterprise search, where all your conversations, data, and third-party apps are searchable from a single, AI-powered search bar.

Enterprise search builds on Slack’s powerful conversational AI search experience, allowing you to connect all your third-party apps and drives to Slack and creating a central, searchable hub for all your company’s knowledge and data. Now you can find anything and everything you need instantly — from files and documents to conversational data and insights — all from the central search bar in Slack.

Things you’ll learn: In this webinar you will learn: How enterprise search becomes the single pane of glass to find information from different sources.

How to transform scattered information into complete answers with context from conversations, customer data, and connected apps.

How to turn raw data into information that’s relevant to you with AI that gives you personalized and permission-aware results.

