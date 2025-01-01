How EPOS Now Brings Data into the Flow of Work with Slack

This webinar is best for:

Epos Now are a SaaS and payments services provider revolutionising the point of sale (POS) landscape for small and medium-sized businesses within the retail, hospitality, and personal care sectors.

Join Richard Nolan, COO of EPOS Now, and Kaitlin Ross, Senior Customer Marketing Manager, Slack as they discuss how EPOS Now brings better customer experiences to life by integrating CRM data with the work that is already happening in Slack. In this webinar, you’ll hear firsthand about EPOS Now’s journey with AI, transforming how work gets done at EPOS Now.

Things you’ll learn: In this 20-minute webinar, you will hear from our guests talking about How Slack and Salesforce allows EPOS Now to put the customer at the center of what they do

How EPOS Now uses Slack to embrace a remote-based culture

How EPOS Now uses Slack to build a culture of transparency and trust

Featured speakers: