Learn about the future of work

60 min

This webinar is best for:

  • Everyone

Learn about the future of work from inspiring speakers, including Slack leadership and customers. Plus, get a behind-the-scenes look at how they are reinventing work.

Featured speakers:

Stewart ButterfieldCEO & Co-founder, Slack
Nadia RawlinsonChief People Office, Slack
Greg WilliamsEditor, Wired UK
Eckart DiepenhorstChief People and Communications Officer, FREE NOW
Tara Hamilton-WhitakerSVP Delivery, Just Eat Takeaway
Greg JacksonFounder & Chief Executive, Octopus Energy
Johann ButtingVP, Slack
Nini MishraSenior Customer Success Manager, Slack

