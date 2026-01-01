Slack for Employee and Frontline Communications

Ever wonder how we at Slack use Slack? For us, it’s where teams collaborate and connect, leaders engage, and culture comes to life. We use channels to distribute clear, concise communications across teams, departments, and geographies — for those seated at desks or out in the field. We write and format messages that are optimised for scanning and search. We make the most of Slack’s native features to create effective, engaging communications. And of course, we’re never afraid of using emoji. Learn how to use Slack the way Slack does, for your audience — wherever they might be. This webinar will demonstrate how your organisation can become more informed and connected by using Slack for employee communications.

