The State of Work: Enterprise Security

With this new economy, companies have enough to worry about right now.Companies want to be thinking about retaining customers and saving money – they don’t want to worry about compliance or getting hacked.
But, there are real cost implications to non-compliance and data breaches. Join us to learn how Slack’s Enterprise Grid helps you take the target off of your back and protect your reputation, IP and identity by reducing your risk of a breach and containing any that do occur
Nice one!
Thanks a lot for your feedback!
Got it!
Thanks for your feedback.
Whoops! We’re having some problems. Please try again later.