Looking to incorporate an external workspace into your Enterprise organisation? Review this guide to learn how to prepare and what you can expect along the way.

Tip: If you're upgrading to Enterprise+ and migrating a workspace for the first time, review our launch guide before getting started.



Before migration

Workspaces on the Free, Pro and Business+ subscriptions can be migrated into your Enterprise org. As you prepare to migrate a workspace, there are a few things to keep in mind:

Account provisioning

If the migrating workspace uses SAML to manage identity, keep members assigned to the workspace's IDP app until the migration is complete to prevent people from being deactivated in Slack. To avoid duplicate or conflicting accounts, wait until migration is complete to assign members to the Enterprise org's IDP app.

If the migrating workspace uses SAML to manage identity, keep members assigned to the workspace's IDP app until the migration is complete to prevent people from being deactivated in Slack. To avoid duplicate or conflicting accounts, wait until migration is complete to assign members to the Enterprise org's IDP app. Custom profile fields

Any custom profile fields in the migrating workspace will not be carried over. These fields will need to be set up again after the migration is complete.

Any custom profile fields in the migrating workspace will not be carried over. These fields will need to be set up again after the migration is complete. Guest access

If you intend to allow guests to sign in with their email address and password, ensure that your org settings allow them to bypass SSO.

If you intend to allow guests to sign in with their email address and password, ensure that your org settings allow them to bypass SSO. Workspace settings

Your org’s settings and policies will override individual workspace settings. Depending on permissions, workspace owners and admins may be able to make adjustments to their workspace settings.

Your org’s settings and policies will override individual workspace settings. Depending on permissions, workspace owners and admins may be able to make adjustments to their workspace settings. Audit logs

If your workspace uses audit logs, you’ll need to export your logs to access them once the migration is complete.

Note: While custom profile fields aren't carried over when you migrate a workspace into an existing organisation, they are migrated if you're setting up a new Enterprise organisation.



Initiate a migration

You can start a migration from the admin dashboard. You’ll need the ID and URL of the workspace that you’re migrating.

From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organisation settings. Click Workspaces, then select Migrations. Enter the workspace ID and URL, then click Send migration request. The workspace primary owner will receive a notification from Slack where they can approve or deny the migration request.



Complete the migration checklist

Once your migration has been approved by the workspace primary owner, we’ll provide you with a checklist to ensure that you complete all necessary tasks.

From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organisation settings. Click Workspaces, then select Migrations. Select a workspace to open the migration checklist.

Set up SSO (single sign-on)

To proceed with your migration, set up SSO for your org (if you haven’t already). Make sure that your new members can access Slack after the migration by matching the email domain in your SSO provider to the email domain for new users migrating into your org.

To proceed with your migration, set up SSO for your org (if you haven’t already). Make sure that your new members can access Slack after the migration by matching the email domain in your SSO provider to the email domain for new users migrating into your org. Confirm matching user accounts

If the workspace you’re migrating contains accounts with the exact same email address and account type as accounts on your org, you can choose to merge them.

If the workspace you’re migrating contains accounts with the exact same email address and account type as accounts on your org, you can choose to merge them. Resolve conflicting user accounts

Conflicting user accounts share some of the same profile fields, but not enough to be exact matches. If the workspace contains partial account matches, review them individually from the Migrating users tab and choose an action.

Conflicting user accounts share some of the same profile fields, but not enough to be exact matches. If the workspace contains partial account matches, review them individually from the tab and choose an action. Review conflicting settings

If your org’s settings differ from the migrating workspace, you can review them from the Conflicting settings tab. Adjust settings if you’d like, then click Confirm settings to finish.

If your org’s settings differ from the migrating workspace, you can review them from the tab. Adjust settings if you’d like, then click to finish. Schedule your migration

When you’re ready, click Schedule migration to complete the checklist and schedule your migration. Follow the prompts to select a date and time for your migration.



During migration

Below is an overview of how org owners can view and manage migrations, plus what to expect once the migration is underway.

Note: Migrations of larger workspaces may take a few hours to complete. We recommend giving members advance notice to avoid disruption.



What to expect during a migration

The migrating workspace will be unavailable to members for a portion of the migration. Members can use their workspace while direct messages (DMs) migrate in the background. Typically, the Enterprise org will be accessible to existing members throughout the migration.

Members will receive a message shortly before the migration begins to let them know that their workspace will be temporarily unavailable.

Slack Connect conversations between the migrating workspace and org won’t be accessible to either organisation. After the migration, Slack Connect channels will become org-wide multi-workspace channels and they’ll use the privacy setting of the channel in the org.

Members from the migrating workspace will receive an email and Slack notification when the migration is complete.



View and manage migrations

Org owners can cancel upcoming migrations and view the status of any that are in progress:

From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organisation settings. Click Workspaces, then click Migrations. Click the three dots icon next to a migration, then click Cancel migration.



After migration

Once migration is complete, here's what to expect:

Message history, files, apps and emoji

Members will have access to channel and direct message (DM) history, files, custom emoji and apps (including custom integrations and webhooks). DMs across workspaces will be merged together.

Members will have access to channel and direct message (DM) history, files, custom emoji and apps (including custom integrations and webhooks). DMs across workspaces will be merged together. Profiles

During the migration process, members’ profile details are merged based on the options that you choose in the migration checklist. If more than one workspace was moved, profile details from the first workspace will be applied by default. Members can always update their profile after migrating, if needed.

During the migration process, members’ profile details are merged based on the options that you choose in the migration checklist. If more than one workspace was moved, profile details from the first workspace will be applied by default. Members can always update their profile after migrating, if needed. Salesforce features

Features that rely on a connection to Salesforce (such as Salesforce channels, Agentforce or Sales Home) will be migrated to the Enterprise organisation.

Features that rely on a connection to Salesforce (such as Salesforce channels, Agentforce or Sales Home) will be migrated to the Enterprise organisation. Workspace access

By default, any org member can request to join the migrated workspace. Org owners can adjust how members find and join the workspace by changing the access preference.

By default, any org member can request to join the migrated workspace. Org owners can adjust how members find and join the workspace by changing the access preference. Member access

The migrated workspace’s URL will redirect to your org’s sign-in page. New members and guests will sign in using the method set in your SSO settings.

The migrated workspace’s URL will redirect to your org’s sign-in page. New members and guests will sign in using the method set in your SSO settings. Workspace roles

The workspace primary owner role for any migrated workspaces will be re-assigned to the org primary owner. The former workspace primary owner will become a workspace owner.

Have migration questions? Get in touch with our Support team for help.