If you use your keyboard to get around, we have shortcuts to help you navigate quickly from one area in Slack to another.



Keyboard shortcuts overview

To view a list of all available keyboard shortcuts, press ⌘ / (Mac) or Ctrl / (Windows/Linux) from Slack on your desktop, or visit Slack keyboard shortcuts and commands.

Keyboard navigation basics

Use the keyboard shortcuts below to navigate between elements from the Slack desktop app or Slack in a browser. You’ll know that an element is in focus when it’s surrounded by a blue outline or when a text cursor is blinking in a message field.

Action Desktop app shortcut Browser shortcut Move focus to the next section F6 or ⌘ Ctrl →

(Mac only) Mac:

⌘ F6

Windows/Linux:

Ctrl F6 Move focus to the previous section Shift F6 or ⌘ Ctrl ←

(Mac only) Mac:

⌘ Shift F6

Windows/Linux:

Ctrl Shift F6 Move focus within the current section Tab or

Shift Tab Tab or

Shift Tab Move focus between items in a list, e.g. messages, channels, etc. ↑ or ↓ * ↑ or ↓ * Move focus to first unread message Mac:

⌘ J

Windows/Linux:

Ctrl J Mac:

⌘ J

Windows/Linux:

Ctrl J Move to the oldest message Home Home Move to the most recent message End End Select or deselect a tick box Space bar Space bar

*If using a screen reader on Windows, you may need to toggle the virtual cursor off so that shortcuts provided by your screen reader don’t collide with Slack shortcuts.

Note: If you’re not typing a message and there aren't any menus open, pressing Esc will mark messages as read.



Open a conversation

Follow the steps below to open a channel or direct message (DM):

Press ⌘ K (Mac) or Ctrl K (Windows/Linux). Type the name of a channel or person in the search field. Press Enter to open the conversation.

Tip: To open a conversation in a new window, focus on the name of a channel or DM in your sidebar, then press ⌘ + Enter (Mac) or Ctrl + Enter (Windows/Linux).



Read messages in a conversation

Move focus to the empty message field and press ↑ to start navigating between individual messages. Then, use any of these keys:

Page up or Page down to jump up or down.

or to jump up or down. Home to go to the oldest message.

to go to the oldest message. End to go to the most recent message.

to go to the most recent message. ⌘ J (Mac) or Ctrl J (Windows/Linux) to move focus to the first unread message.

(Mac) or (Windows/Linux) to move focus to the first unread message. Fn Shift ↑ (Mac) or Shift Page up (Windows/Linux) to scroll to the start of the previous day’s messages.

(Mac) or (Windows/Linux) to scroll to the start of the previous day’s messages. Fn Shift ↓ (Mac) or Shift Page down (Windows/Linux) to scroll to the start of the next day’s messages.

(Mac) or (Windows/Linux) to scroll to the start of the next day’s messages. Space bar to scroll through messages.

to scroll through messages. → to enter the thread associated with a message. Within the thread, all of the above keys will function the same way. Press ← from anywhere in the thread to navigate back to the main conversation.



Interact with messages in a conversation

When focused on the empty message input field, press ↑ to start navigating between individual messages. When focused on a message, press Tab to scroll through links, attachments, etc. or use contextual one-key shortcuts to quickly take actions (such as editing, replying or sharing).

Tip: To open the Message actions menu, you can press Tab M (on Mac, with Full Keyboard Access enabled) or the Menu key (on Windows).



Navigate unread messages

Press ⌘ Shift A (Mac) or Ctrl Shift A (Windows/Linux) to open the Unread messages view, then use these keys to review your unread messages:

↑ or ↓ to move between individual messages.

or to move between individual messages. Option Click (Mac) or Alt Click (Windows/Linux) to mark messages as unread.

(Mac) or (Windows/Linux) to mark messages as unread. ← or → to expand or collapse a group of messages.

or to expand or collapse a group of messages. Esc to mark a group of messages as read.



Navigate the Activity view

Press Ctrl 3 (Mac) or Ctrl Shift 3 (Windows/Linux) to open Activity, then use any of these keys: