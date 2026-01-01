On 5th June 2023, we announced changes to Slack’s fair billing policy that will go into effect on 10th July 2023. If applicable, you may see these changes reflected after your billing statement for July.

What you need to know

Members who take an action in Slack at any time within a 28-day period will be considered active for billing purposes. (Single-channel guests and bots can still use Slack for free.)

Customers will continue to receive credits for member accounts that become inactive during a billing period.

Eligible customers will receive an account credit to help offset this change.



FAQs

How is Slack’s fair billing policy changing?

Starting from 10th July 2023, members will be considered active if they take an action in Slack at any time within a 28-day period. Previously, a person could periodically use Slack throughout the month but not be considered active. This change will better account for people who are using Slack, but it may have an impact on your billing statement.

When will the changes come into effect?

Changes to Slack’s fair billing policy will go into effect on 10th July 2023. If applicable, you may see these changes reflected after your billing statement for July.



What subscriptions are impacted by this change?

The Slack fair billing policy impacts customers on all paid subscriptions. The changes will be effective for customers paying via credit card or self-serve invoice on 10th July 2023. Invoiced customers will be notified and impacted on a later date.





What is Slack doing to help customers during this change?

We’re providing customers 35 days of notice through email and in-product notifications. Additionally, after reviewing historical activities to predict future bills, eligible customers will receive a one-time credit to help offset this increase.



How will this impact my Slack bill?

Companies of all different sizes use Slack, so how this affects billing statements will vary. Some customers may see a one-time credit to help balance out this increase.



How do I know if I’m getting account credit?

Workspace admins and owners of impacted teams were sent an email on 5th June 2023, notifying them about the credit. Alternatively, visit slack.com/admin/billing.



How can I view active and inactive members in my workspace?

To view the status of your members, visit the Manage members page.



I signed up for Slack on or after 5th June. Does this affect me?

Yes. The changes to Slack’s fair billing policy go into effect on 10th July 2023, so all customers who started paying for Slack via credit card or self-serve invoice before this date may see changes to their billing statements after July. Invoiced customers will be notified and impacted on a later date.

What if I downgrade to Slack’s free subscription?

The one-time account credit offered to impacted teams is intended to help those teams during this change. If you downgrade to Slack’s free subscription, any unused portion of the one-time account credit will be removed and will not be reissued if you switch back to a paid subscription in the future. If you have any other credits associated with your account, you will retain those credits and can use them towards a paid plan in the future.

Note: Read more about Slack's fair billing policy.