Channels are the best way to keep conversations organised in Slack. You can create a channel for just about any project, topic or team, and whatever else you can think of!



Create a channel

Desktop Mobile Click the plus sign in the sidebar. Select Channel. If you’re on a paid subscription, you can select Blank channel to set up a regular channel, or choose a template to automatically set up your channel for a specific purpose (like managing a project, handling approvals and more). Enter a channel name and choose whether your channel should be public or private, then click Create. From the Home tab, tap the plus sign. Enter a channel name, then tap Next. Choose a channel type (public or private), then tap Create.

Note: By default, members can create channels and Multi-Channel Guests can create private channels (but Workspace Owners can change these permissions). If you can’t create a channel, find a workspace owner to ask for help.