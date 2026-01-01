As you and your team work together in Slack, you’ll create a searchable archive of conversations and decisions. Watch the video below for a short overview, then continue reading to learn more about search.



Start a search

Desktop iOS Android Click on the search field at the top of Slack. Type what you're looking for into the search field (or select a recent search if you'd like to). To narrow your results, add modifiers to your search. Select an option from the list, or press Enter to view all results. Click on Filters to refine your search results further. Tap the Search bar at the top of your screen. Tap the search field and type what you’re looking for. To narrow your results, add modifiers to your search. Tap Search or the magnifying glass in the list of suggested results. Tap More filters to further refine your results. Tap the Search icon at the bottom of your screen. Tap the search field and type what you’re looking for. To narrow your results, add modifiers to your search. Choose from the list of suggested results or press Enter to see additional options. Tap More filters to further refine your results.

Tip: Use AI to ask questions in your own words and get answers based on relevant knowledge already in Slack.



Narrow your search with modifiers

To narrow the scope of your results, you can add modifiers to your search. Refer to the table below for a list of modifiers you can use to search in Slack.

How to narrow your search Example Add quotation marks to search for a specific phrase "marketing report" will find results containing the entire phrase Add a dash in front of a specific word to omit results that contain it marketing -report will find results for marketing that do not contain the word report Add in: and a channel name, colleague(s) name or section name to search within specific conversations marketing report in:#team-marketing will find results in the #team-marketing channel Add from: in front of a display name to search for information shared by someone specific marketing report from:@Sara will find results from Sara Add has: in front of an emoji code to search for messages with a specific emoji reaction marketing report has::eyes: will find results that people reacted to with the eyes emoji (using hasmy::eyes: will find results that you’ve reacted to) Add is:saved or has:pin to search for something you’ve added to your saved items or is pinned to a conversation marketing report is:saved will find results that you’ve added to your saved items Add before:, after: or on: in front of a date, or during: in front of a month or year marketing report during:august will find results shared during the month of August Add is:thread to search within threads marketing report is:thread will find results within threads Add with: in front of a display name to search in threads and direct messages (DMs) with a specific person marketing report with:@Sarah will find results in threads and DMs with Sarah Add creator: in front of a display name to search canvases created by a specific person marketing report creator:@Sarah will find results that are in canvases created by Sarah Add a dash in front of the in: or from: modifiers to omit results that match that modifier marketing report -in:#team-marketing will find results for marketing report, but will omit results from the #team-marketing channel

Tip: You can combine multiple modifiers to find information more quickly. For example, marketing report in:#team-marketing from:@Sara will find results for marketing report in the #team-marketing channel from Sara.



Filter and sort your search results

To help you find exactly what you need, you can sort and filter your search results.

Desktop Mobile After performing a search: Click Messages , Files , People , Channels , or Canvases in the sidebar to switch between result types.

, , , , or in the sidebar to switch between result types. To refine your results, click Filters at the top of the search view. After performing a search: Tap Messages , Canvases , Files , Channels , People or Workflows to switch between results.

, , , , or to switch between results. To refine your results, tap any of the Sort drop-down menus, or choose from the available Filters.

Tip: Turn on Slack AI to automatically add relevant filters to your searches.



Additional search tips