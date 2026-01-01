Mentions are a direct way to notify people of something that needs their attention in Slack. Learn how to mention people in your messages and how to view activity where you've been mentioned.

How it works

Note: To notify a larger audience, you can mention an entire channel, workspace or user group.



Mention someone in a message

As you’re writing a message, enter the symbol. Enter a member’s name, or select one from the list of members. You can repeat this step for every person that you’d like to mention in your message. Send your message.



How people are notified

Channels Direct messages (DMs) If the person has already joined the channel, the member will be notified. If the person hasn’t yet joined the channel, here’s what to expect: If it’s a public channel, the member(s) will receive a notification in their Activity feed.

feed. If it’s a private channel, the member won’t be notified and can’t see your message until you invite them to join the channel. If the person is part of the DM, the member will be notified. If the person is not in the DM, the member won’t be notified.



Several matches for a display name

If there are multiple matches for a display name, you’ll see a dotted blue box around the name that you’ve entered. Click the question mark to select the person that you’d like to mention in your message.

Tip: To view all of your mentions in one place, create a custom view in Activity.