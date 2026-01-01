We’ve identified a bug with screen sharing on huddles that impacts Mac desktop users who switched from the direct download version of Slack to the Mac App Store version. If you’re seeing an error when trying to share your screen even though you have granted Slack access to screen recording, read on for steps that you can take to resolve this issue.

Issue overview

This bug may affect you if you’ve switched from the direct download version of Slack to the Mac App Store version.

When you try to share your screen on a huddle, you’ll see an error prompting you to allow screen recording access in your Mac system settings.

In your system settings, it will appear as if Slack has already been allowed access, and toggling the permission will have no effect. As a result, you won’t be able to share your screen.

Steps to troubleshoot

If you're experiencing this issue, you have a few options to get back up and running.

Manually remove Slack from apps with access

Remove Slack from the list of applications that are allowed access to screen recording. When you do, you’ll be able to successfully allow access the next time you share your screen in a huddle.

Click the Apple icon in the top-left corner of your screen, then select System Settings. Select Privacy & security in the sidebar on the left, then select Screen & system audio recording. From the list of applications, click Slack. Click the - minus icon in the bottom-left corner of the list of applications. Quit and reopen the Slack desktop app, and follow the prompts to allow screen recording access the next time you share your screen.

Run a terminal command

Use a terminal command to remove Slack from the list of applications that are allowed access to screen recording. The next time that you share your screen on a huddle, you can allow Slack access to screen recording.

Open a Finder window, then select Applications. Search for and open the Terminal app. Enter the following command: tccutil reset ScreenCapture com.tinyspeck.slackmacgap Quit and reopen the Slack desktop app, and follow the prompts to allow screen recording access the next time you share your screen.

Switch back to the direct download version

Switching back to the version of Slack that you were previously using will resolve the permissions issue in your system settings. Once you switch back, you won’t be prompted to allow screen recording access.

Uninstall the existing Slack desktop app from your computer. Visit slack.com/downloads/mac. Click Download. Once the download is complete, open a Finder window and select your Downloads folder. Open the Slack .dmg file. This will open a small window. Drag and drop the Slack icon to the Applications folder in the window. To re-open the Slack app, open the Applications folder and click on the Slack icon, then sign in.

Still having trouble? Our Support team is here to help. If you have any questions, let us know.