Slack templates bundle canvases, lists and workflows together in a channel to get any job done. Owners and admins can manage which members of their workspace or Enterprise organisation can create and share custom templates.

Note: As of 20 August 2026, it's not possible to create or edit custom channel templates. The information below is intended only for reference.



Manage template permissions

Templates created by your members can be kept private or shared with people or channels. If you’re on an Enterprise subscription, certain roles in your org can also publish templates to the Created by your organisation section of the template gallery.

Choose who can create templates

Everyone (except guests) can create and share templates, but you can restrict this permission if you’d like to.

Pro and Business+ subscriptions Enterprise subscriptions From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu, then click Roles & permissions. From the Account types page, click the three dots icon next to Create templates for a team. Click Edit permission. Choose which roles can create templates. Click on Save. From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then select Organisation settings from the Menu. Click Roles & permissions, then select Account types. Click the three dots icon next to Create templates for a team, then select Edit permission. Choose which roles can create templates. Click on Save.



Choose who can publish templates to the template gallery

In an Enterprise org, org owners and admins and workspace owners and admins can publish templates to the Created by your organisation section of the template gallery. To grant members permission to publish templates or further restrict this permission, follow the steps below:

From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then select Organisation settings from the Menu. Click Roles & permissions, then select Account types. Click the three dots icon next to Publish templates for the organisation, then select Edit permission. Choose which roles can publish org-wide templates. Click on Save.



Assign template admins

To allow certain members of your Enterprise org to publish templates to the Created by your organisation section of the template gallery, you can assign them the template admin system role.

Note: Template admins can also create and publish canvas templates and view canvas analytics.