To help you focus on your most important notifications, you can set specific people, apps and workflows as VIPs to make their messages stand out.



Manage VIPs

Add or remove VIPs

When you add VIPs, direct messages (DMs) and mentionsthat they send will appear in the VIP unread messages section at the top of your sidebar. You can filter notifications generated by your VIPs in Activity or prioritise them during focus mode or do not disturb. Add up to 300 people, apps and workflows from both your organisation and external organisations as VIPs.

Desktop iOS Android Click your profile picture in the sidebar.

Select Preferences from the menu. Click VIP. Search for and select the person, app or workflow that you’d like to add. To remove a VIP from the list, click Remove. Tap your profile picture at the top of your screen. Tap Preferences. Under Notifications, tap VIP list. Search for and select the person, app or workflow that you’d like to add. To remove a VIP from the list, tap the remove icon. Tap your profile picture at the top of your screen. Tap VIP. Search for and select the person, app or workflow that you’d like to add. To remove a VIP from the list, tap the remove icon.



Customise notification sounds for VIPs

Once you've added VIPs, you can customise your preferences so that notifications from VIPs have a sound that is distinct from other notifications.

Desktop Mobile Click your profile picture in the sidebar. Select Preferences, then click Notifications. Scroll down to Sound & appearance. Select an option from the drop-down menu under Notification sound (VIP messages only). Tap your profile picture at the top of your screen. Tap Notifications. Tap VIP system options, then select your notification preferences. (If you’ve already set a notification sound, tap Sound to change it.)



Allow notifications during focus mode and do not disturb

You can set notifications from your VIPs to always be delivered, even when do not disturb (DND) or focus mode is enabled.

Desktop Mobile Click your profile picture in the sidebar.

Select Preferences from the menu. Click VIP. Tick or untick Always allow notifications from VIPs. Tap your profile picture. Tap Notifications. Tap the toggle next to Always allow notifications from VIPs.



Filter VIP activity

In Activity, you can filter your notifications to only see updates from VIPs.

From your desktop, click Activity in the sidebar.

Click Filters, then tick the box next to VIP.

Tip: When viewing Activity on a mobile, unread notifications from your VIPs will appear at the top of the feed by default. Create a saved custom view on a desktop to see a filtered view on a mobile.