Data residency for Slack allows global teams to choose the region where certain types of data at rest are stored.

Here's what you need to know about data residency:

Customers must store all Slack data in a single region.

If you’re using the free version of Slack or the Pro subscription, you’ll need to upgrade to the Business+ subscription first.

Contact our Sales team to set up data residency for your organisation.

Note: The data residency feature does not change any aspects of Slack other than the data storage location for certain types of data. Slack will continue to process that data and store all other categories of data in accordance with your written agreement for Slack Services and Slack’s Privacy Policy.

Note: If you're not using data residency, your data will be stored in the US. For more information, see Slack's Data Management Policy.



Where data residency is available for Slack

In the table below, see where data residency is available and the corresponding backup regions.

Data residency region Data backup region Frankfurt, Germany Paris, France Paris, France Frankfurt, Germany Stockholm, Sweden Frankfurt, Germany Zurich, Switzerland Frankfurt, Germany Tokyo, Japan Osaka, Japan Mumbai, India Hyderabad, India Singapore, Singapore Singapore, Singapore* Seoul, South Korea Seoul, South Korea* Sydney, Australia Melbourne, Australia London, United Kingdom London, United Kingdom* Montreal, Canada Calgary, Canada São Paulo, Brazil São Paulo, Brazil*

*Slack will replicate data in order to keep the data residency and data backup in the same region.



How data residency for Slack works

Data stored in the data region

The following categories of customer data will be stored at rest in a data centre within the customer’s selected region as of the date that data residency is enabled:

Messages, canvases and snippets

Files (e.g. images, docs, etc.) uploaded to the Slack service

Search index of customer data

App- or bot-generated messages and files

Any data collected by an app deployed to Slack's managed infrastructure, as well as the app's datastores, developer secrets and logs

Note: Flagged or reported customer data may be stored in the United States to enforce our Acceptable Use Policy.



Data stored outside the data region

The following categories of data may be stored in regions outside of the customer’s data region:

Slack member profiles

Workspace and channel membership information

Data used to measure seat count, usage and revenue

Data used for analytics and to measure quality of service, e.g. sanitised logs

IDs generated by Slack on behalf of the customer

Deal celebration data



Data migration

If a new workspace or Enterprise organisation is set up in a data residency region, customer data will be stored in the selected region starting the date that the workspace or org is created.



For existing customers wishing to enable data residency, all newly generated user data will reside in the selected region. Existing user data will continue to reside in the United States, but the customer can request to migrate existing data to their selected data region by contacting our sales team.



Slack Connect

If external organisations working together in Slack Connect are in the same data region, all of their customer data will remain in that data region as well. If organisations are located in different data regions, the following will happen:

Each organisation’s messages will live in their respective data regions.

The search index for the Slack Connect channel will live in each organisation's region.

If an organisation is removed from a channel, they'll retain an archived copy if they have permission to post, invite, and more.



Enterprise Key Management

New and existing Enterprise Key Management (EKM) customers can choose to create and store their encryption keys in a specific data region with data residency.

Ready to get started? Contact our Sales team.