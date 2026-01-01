Workspace administration
Want to learn more about setting up your team? Look no further!
Download a list of members in your workspace
If you need to view or share a full list of people in your workspace outside of Slack, owners and admins can export a list of members.
Export a member list
- From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar.
- Select Manage members from the menu.
- Click Export full member list at the top of the page.
When your export is ready, you’ll receive a notification with a CSV file that you can download to your computer.
Tip: To learn how to export messages and files from your workspace, visit Export your workspace data.
Who can use this feature?
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For questions or support, go to the Slack Help Center.
For questions or support, go to the Slack Help Center.
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