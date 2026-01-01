If you need to view or share a full list of people in your workspace outside of Slack, owners and admins can export a list of members.



Export a member list

From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Manage members from the menu. Click Export full member list at the top of the page.

When your export is ready, you’ll receive a notification with a CSV file that you can download to your computer.

Tip: To learn how to export messages and files from your workspace, visit Export your workspace data.