People get better at AI by experimenting: the quick question, then the follow-up, then the thing they weren't sure they were allowed to try. But most AI is priced by usage, so every question adds to the bill, and the companies rolling it out are the ones watching costs climb fastest. Per-token prices are down almost 60% in the last six months, yet nearly three in five executives say their AI spend is running ahead of plan. Leaders end up rationing the adoption they spent months driving.

That's the wrong trade. Think about what most employees actually ask AI to do: pull the pipeline, find an answer in the data, prep for a meeting, update an opportunity. Small jobs, repeated all day, and each one lands on the bill. None of it calls for a specialized, top-end model. The smarter move is to be selective: reserve that tier for the 15% or so of people and problems that truly need it, like engineers working with coding agents or analysts running deep research. Give everyone else something that won't surprise your finance team.

That's why we built Slackbot around one flat price per person for every employee on Enterprise+. Employees can ask questions, work across other apps, and generate content freely, and the cost stays the same no matter how much they use it.

Part 1 Slackbot, is tokenless AI for everyone

Tokenless means no meter running with every question. Here’s how Slackbot delivers it:

A fixed price per person. On Enterprise+, each user has one flat rate. Using Slackbot more doesn't raise the bill.

On Enterprise+, each user has one flat rate. Using Slackbot more doesn't raise the bill. Predictable AI spend. You can plan around one number per person instead of forecasting usage.

You can plan around one number per person instead of forecasting usage. No tradeoff in quality. Slackbot is powered by Claude, one of the leading frontier models available, so a predictable price doesn't mean weaker answers.

Slackbot is powered by Claude, one of the leading frontier models available, so a predictable price doesn't mean weaker answers. Salesforce included. Slackbot can reference and update Salesforce data from inside Slack, with no extra charges for that work.

The result is that budgeting becomes simple for finance, and employees no longer have a reason to hesitate before including AI in their workflow.

Tempo’s Revenue Operations team shows how Slackbot helps teams get more from every AI dollar. With Slackbot connected to Salesforce and their data warehouse, Tempo’s RevOps team runs pipeline, quota, and deal-status questions through Slackbot first. The team saves its metered AI tools for the work that needs them, and everyday requests to Slackbot come at a predictable, fixed cost instead of adding to token spend. At the same time, data corrections dropped from hundreds in Q1 to just two by Q2 close.

“We used to think twice before asking an AI tool a routine question. With Slackbot, the team asks first and gets answers, updates, and follow-ups right in the channel, without worrying about what each request costs. That’s where the value shows up for us.”

Part 2 Slackbot reduces AI spend for employees by up to 75%

The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta found that companies expect to spend an average of $2,068 per employee on AI in 2026. A Slack Enterprise+ license with Slackbot's AI included at a fixed cost is $540 per person per year. To size your savings, multiply your headcount by each figure and subtract. At 10,000 users, AI spend of $2,068 per person comes to $20.68 million a year. Giving all 10,000 people Slackbot costs $5.4 million, which is $15.28 million less, or about a 75% savings.

Stat video - $15.28 million saved per year on AI for 10,000 employees Pause animation Play animation

Even if Slackbot takes on only 75% of the work and the other 25% stays with your current tools, you'll spend $10.57 million instead of $20.68 million. That still saves nearly $10 million a year.

The math also leaves out shadow AI. When approved tools are rationed or too expensive, employees turn to unapproved solutions on company time, which exposes companies to data leaks and risk. A reliable, affordable tool in every employee's hands helps close that gap.

For MIMIT Health and CIMSS, intelligence should be infrastructure, not another application. Connecting enterprise knowledge through MCP within their Salesforce security environment made secure, contextual AI available in the flow of work.

“We invested in enterprise AI to meet healthcare’s security and HIPAA requirements. But as Claude adoption grew, additional usage charges sometimes exceeded $1-2,000 a day. By moving substantial workflows to Slackbot, we’ve cut direct Anthropic overage charges to essentially zero—without sacrificing the sophistication of our work.”

Part 3 The on-ramp to AI across the business

Slackbot is how companies scale predictable, affordable AI across their business. Companies like Amazon, Stripe, Nvidia, Intuit, and Workday have scaled Slackbot across hundreds of thousands of users to drive adoption and AI fluency. Most people don't want another tool to learn, and Slackbot doesn't ask them to. It lives in Slack, where they already spend their day, so getting started is as simple as asking. People use it to find information, automate workflows, take action across connected systems, and build dashboards, reports, and presentations just by asking. It isn't just for power users either; it's where many employees go from asking questions to making things.

“The great thing about Slack and Slackbot is it's an easy entry way for anybody in marketing, regardless of their technical sophistication, to start being AI-first in their approach.”

Part 4 What changes with tokenless AI?

When employees stop weighing the cost of every question, they can put AI to work across their day. Meeting prep becomes a first draft deck, and a question becomes a dashboard or workflow. In Slack, people can share what works so the whole team benefits.

Admins control access and connected tools, with new capabilities that give org owners visibility into Slackbot’s performance and employee feedback. With a fixed cost per person on Enterprise+, finance can plan for adoption and leaders can encourage usage instead of rationing it. This way, you can keep specialized tools for specialized tasks, while giving every employee AI where they already work.

Part 5 About Tokenless pricing

"Tokenless" describes how Slackbot is priced, not how it works: on Slack Enterprise+, Slackbot's AI is included in a fixed per-person price, so your Slackbot usage doesn't add per-request or per-token charges to your bill. This applies to Slackbot on Enterprise+ only. Other plans, add-ons, and third-party AI tools you connect to Slack may be priced differently, including on a usage basis. Savings figures are illustrative, based on the assumptions stated in this article and published third-party survey data, and your results will vary. Slackbot's use is subject to your agreement with Slack, including the Slack Supplemental Terms and any applicable fair-use or service limits, and pricing and plan availability may change.

Explore Slack plans and pricing and other information on Slackbot usage.