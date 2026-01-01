Shared channels combined with AI-powered search let team members quickly find the information that they need.

Use AI workflows and Slackbot to automate reminders, status updates, approvals and more to stay organised.

Integrate other tools, facilitate quick communication with channels and huddles, and post asynchronous updates to keep project momentum going.

Gather all your conversations, meeting notes, files and workflows in Slack to keep teams aligned and move work forwards.

About this use case

Effective project management goes beyond task tracking. It’s a system that keeps work moving, prevents assignments from being missed and maximises the time that your team spends on high-value work. When done right, project management helps employees to maintain focus and easily delegate assignments so that you can see progress happening in real time.

Slack is a centralised work operating system that makes project management both easier and more efficient. Teams can use these actionable tips to get the most out of the platform.

How to manage projects with Slack

Project management in Slack helps you to bring the different aspects of your process – conversations, documents, meeting notes and task trackers – into the workspace where your team is already collaborating. Slack’s tools and integrations let colleagues coordinate and communicate without having to switch to other apps, and Slack’s AI makes it easy to search all your resources at once and automate workflows.

These are some of the Slack features that support effective project management:

Use channels to keep conversations in one place

Bring all communication together in channels. Every project or workstream can have its own channel, helping to keep conversations intentional and searchable. You can also create separate channels for each project phase, such as #project-kick-off and #project-review, helping teams to track progress and stay focused on timely, relevant tasks.

Connect your tech stack with integrations

Efficient project management relies on a seamless flow of information across a team’s entire toolkit. Slack natively connects with many apps and software that are commonly used for project work:

Task managers such as Asana and Monday

Design suites such as Miro and Figma

Cloud storage such as Google Drive and Dropbox

Meeting assistants such as Zoom and Gong

Customer platforms such as Salesforce and Zendesk

Automation engines such as Zapier and Workato

Integrations like these can push real-time notifications into Slack channels so that teams know when a task is completed or a file is updated. This increased visibility eliminates the need to bounce between tools, saving time and keeping teams focused on productive work.

Put Slackbot to work as your personal assistant

Slackbot is your personal AI assistant in Slack. Use it to automate project management tasks such as scheduling stand-up meetings, reminding task owners of approaching deadlines and delivering milestone-related updates. It’s also useful for automating other tasks such as approvals, check-ins and reminders.

Streamline operations with AI workflow automation

Use AI-powered workflow automation within Slack to create standardised processes for your project. Automate tasks such as approval routing, gathering status updates and onboarding. When repetitive tasks happen automatically, projects get going faster and run more smoothly.

Resolve issues fast with huddles

Need to resolve an issue quickly? Grab a colleague for a real-time video or audio conversation without leaving Slack. Huddles are also a great way to facilitate stand-up meetings without the need to send calendar invitations to a formal meeting.

Chat with partners and clients via Slack Connect

With Slack Connect, you can bring external vendors or partners into a channel conversation. Avoid email delays and keep communication centralised – even when you have external players in your project.

Track every project with templates

Especially useful for project kick-offs, templates help teams to build a project management workflow without starting from scratch. Automations, task trackers and channel structures are pre-built for use in Slack and can be adjusted to fit your needs. You can get up and running quickly with Slack’s project management template.

Benefits of managing projects in Slack

Managing projects in Slack keeps all your data in the same place and your team on the same page. Some of the benefits of coordinating project work in Slack include:

Faster decision-making. With conversations and documents centralised, teams can gather the information and approvals to make decisions more quickly. Teams using Slack for project management report being 47% more productive.

With conversations and documents centralised, teams can gather the information and approvals to make decisions more quickly. Teams using Slack for project management report being 47% more productive. Fewer (and more efficient) status meetings. Use tools such as asynchronous channel updates, automated workflows and threads to reduce the need for frequent meetings. According to Slack research, teams report needing 39% fewer meetings when project work takes place within Slack.

Use tools such as asynchronous channel updates, automated workflows and threads to reduce the need for frequent meetings. According to Slack research, teams report needing 39% fewer meetings when project work takes place within Slack. Better accountability. Clarify task ownership, track progress without the need to produce external project reports, and keep conversations and decision-making within designated channels. Better communication and visibility from the beginning mean better accountability for all team members.

Clarify task ownership, track progress without the need to produce external project reports, and keep conversations and decision-making within designated channels. Better communication and visibility from the beginning mean better accountability for all team members. Searchable knowledge. Find what you need within channels with AI-powered search, whether it’s a shared doc, a decision or a status update. Seeing the conversational context helps to improve continuity between project phases.

Find what you need within channels with AI-powered search, whether it’s a shared doc, a decision or a status update. Seeing the conversational context helps to improve continuity between project phases. Reduced tool-switching. Integrate Slack with other project tools to pull data into a central place and keep work moving without constant platform-switching.

Slack is central to how our company collaborates, for increasing velocity, and is integral to building with our customers. We use Slack every day. Brad Lightcap COO, OpenAI

What are the main phases of project management?

Project management is shepherding a project from initial planning through to the final closeout. While project types can differ widely, most progress through five distinct stages. Throughout each phase, a project manager’s job is to keep teams aligned, track measurable progress towards milestones and delegate work as needed to move assignments forwards. The five stages include:

1. Initiation

To get the project off the ground, the project manager must define the scope, goals and purpose. They should also identify project stakeholders and metrics for success. The goal of this phase is to describe why the project matters and how success will be defined.

2. Planning

During project planning, you define your milestones, timelines, resources, dependencies and task ownership. With a strong plan in place, teams know what to expect and what each person is responsible for, smoothing the path for a successful execution phase.

3. Execution

In this stage, the team completes the tasks defined during planning. To keep the project moving forwards smoothly, project managers need to prioritise communication, encourage collaboration and resolve problems quickly.

4. Monitoring

Monitoring happens while execution is in progress, helping the project manager to be aware of timelines, goals and risks, and make real-time adjustments to the project plan.

5. Closeout

Closeout happens after the work is completed and delivered. Project managers work with the team to tie up any loose ends, create reports on outcomes to share with stakeholders, and look for insights to improve future project efficiency.

What are some project management strategies that improve results?

While tools are important, a solid project management strategy is vital for success. Defining a strategy and communicating it with team members before the project starts can help to keep work moving forwards smoothly and efficiently. Project management strategies that improve results include:

Prioritisation. Ordering tasks according to urgency and impact helps to ensure that essential deliverables get done. When team members prioritise project tasks, they can stay focused on making progress instead of getting sidelined by low-value or non-essential work.

Ordering tasks according to urgency and impact helps to ensure that essential deliverables get done. When team members prioritise project tasks, they can stay focused on making progress instead of getting sidelined by low-value or non-essential work. Stakeholder alignment. Communication with stakeholders throughout the project maintains alignment on scope and goals. It can also help to reduce rework and adjust expectations as the project evolves.

Communication with stakeholders throughout the project maintains alignment on scope and goals. It can also help to reduce rework and adjust expectations as the project evolves. Resource planning. A successful project requires the right resources to be in place before kick-off. Taking time to ensure that team members are informed and prepared to engage at the right times (and that the needed tools and resources will be there for them when they do) helps the project to run smoothly.

A successful project requires the right resources to be in place before kick-off. Taking time to ensure that team members are informed and prepared to engage at the right times (and that the needed tools and resources will be there for them when they do) helps the project to run smoothly. Risk management. Teams that take a proactive approach to risk management can handle challenges more efficiently, minimising delays. Anticipating potential issues and creating plans to deal with them can pay off by keeping a project on track when problems arise.

Teams that take a proactive approach to risk management can handle challenges more efficiently, minimising delays. Anticipating potential issues and creating plans to deal with them can pay off by keeping a project on track when problems arise. Agile collaboration models. Some teams choose to take an agile approach to project management, prioritising continuous feedback, iterative progress and constant flexibility. Agile methodology breaks tasks into small, manageable increments and allows teams to adapt their approach as work progresses, often yielding better outcomes faster.

Five tips for successful project management

With project tools and strategies in place, success depends on consistency. Here are five project management best practices to keep things moving forwards successfully.

Assign clear ownership and accountability. When team members know which tasks they own and when they should be completed, the built-in accountability keeps everyone on track. Standardise your communication style and cadence. Choose predictable methods and patterns to communicate with your team – for example, a weekly written update and daily check-ins on the project channel – so they know what to expect and when. Maintain real-time status visibility. Create a central, constantly updated hub for status updates. Task lists, timelines and project blockers can all be highlighted and updated in the same spot, such as a pinned post or shared file inside the project channel. Enforce strict meeting discipline. Minimise the need for meetings by using asynchronous updates as much as possible. When you do have a meeting, keep the focus on making decisions and solving problems. Build robust, searchable documentation. Upload files, discuss decisions, and document processes and outcomes as you move through the project. Use Slack to create a searchable knowledge base that your team can revisit for questions, share with new hires and mine for insights to improve future projects.

Smarter project management with Slack

Successful project management depends on good communication and organisation. When you centralise those in Slack, you can take advantage of project planning and execution tools, create a searchable knowledge hub and keep team communication all in one place instead of scattered across texts, emails and other applications.

Slack helps you to manage projects from start to finish. Channels keep conversations focused and visible, and integrations pull in data from other systems. Meanwhile, tools such as Slackbot and AI workflow automation help team members to cut down on rote tasks such as data entry or digging through documentation for the information they need.

With Slack, you can streamline project processes, reduce friction and deliver faster. Explore Slack’s project management features to learn how they can help you to be more efficient and effective.