How to use this template in Slack

Slack’s to-do list template provides a simple framework where all your to-dos can be organised in one place. You can collaborate with others, assign tasks and due dates, and track progress. Here’s how to set up and manage a collaborative to-do list in Slack:

Create a dedicated to-do channel. This lets you gather all task discussions in a central location. This helps you and your team stay organised. Fill in the template. Once you have your list, pin it to the top of the Slack channel. That way, every time you and your teammates visit the channel, the list will be front and centre. Tag team members to assign tasks. Make sure to set due dates and timelines. You can also create subtasks, which are smaller tasks listed under an item. Subtasks can be assigned to different owners and have their own due dates, making it easy to break large tasks into manageable parts. Use built-in tools to make the list actionable. You can use checklists, reactions and workflow integrations to monitor your progress in real time. Connect third-party apps that you use for work – including Google tools, Microsoft Office and nearly 2,600 others – so you can see what’s happening without leaving Slack. Automate reminders and follow-ups. You can use Slackbot or integrated apps. To add a reminder, hover over the list item, click the three dots icon and select ‘Remind me about this’. You can then choose a time from the menu or select ‘Custom time’ to set your own.

What is a to-do list template?

A to-do list template is a reusable, customisable document that acts as a ready-made framework for organising tasks. Individuals, project teams and managers in any work setting can use a to-do list template to keep tasks organised and stay on schedule. Slack’s to-do template allows you to quickly create a task list and label tasks based on their status and due date. You can also add a link to Slack messages that mention the task. The template makes it easy to prioritise tasks, highlight action items and monitor progress directly from the Slack work operating system.

Benefits of using a to-do list template

The top advantage of a template is not having to start from scratch every time you need to set up a list. Slack templates help you save time and effort by providing a starting point. Here’s how using a to-do list template can help your team reduce distractions and improve workflow and accountability.

Save time. Remove setup friction with a ready-made structure for task organisation. Instead of writing an email, you can easily invite collaborators and tag team members from the same screen.

Encourage consistency. When you and your team members know where to find task assignments and updates, that consistency leads to better prioritisation and increased efficiency.

Improve visibility. A collaborative to-do list helps keep everyone on the same page. Team members get instant alerts when they’re tagged in the to-do list and can track progress, add helpful comments or share updates without leaving Slack.

Support accountability and follow-through. The template lets you assign task ownership, order priorities and clearly communicate deadlines and responsibilities.

Five types of to-do list templates

There’s no one-size-fits-all to-do list template. The best format depends on your needs, goals, timeline and how your team works together. Here are five types of to-do list templates, along with how using them in Slack can help you stay on track.

1. Daily to-do lists

A daily list helps you stay focused and productive. Use the Slack to-do template to create a simple list of one-line items with tick boxes or add due dates and status updates. You can keep the daily to-do list private or assign items to teammates.

2. Weekly planners

Weekly to-do lists are helpful for planning and collaboration. Pin the message in your ‘planning’ channel or share the template with your team to highlight weekly priorities. You can add weekday headers at the top of the template to make the list easier to digest.

3. Project-specific lists

To-do lists for teams help you track project milestones and deliverables with project-specific lists. These task outlines may include project phases and tasks under multiple heading levels. To keep project to-dos organised, pin your to-do list on a dedicated project Slack channel and encourage team members to post status updates in the thread below. You can also use a project management template or project tracker template to create a more project-specific planning document. Tailor the template to match your project needs – for example, a to-do list for a marketing campaign will look different from one for a construction project.

4. Priority-based lists

A priority-based to-do list template lets you sort tasks by importance or urgency. Use colourful emojis to indicate high (red), medium (yellow) and low (green) priority tasks. Visual prioritisation helps you and your teammates quickly identify which task to do next.

5. Shared team lists

Keep everyone aligned by maintaining a shared team to-do list. Post the task list in a shared Slack channel where tasks can be tagged with owners (for example, ‘@Taylor – Create report by Monday’). Teammates can mark tasks as completed or add comments to ask questions.

What to include in a to-do list template

A successful to-do list should be straightforward. Key elements for any type of to-do list include clear, descriptive task names, priority labels and visible deadlines or timelines. Assign an owner for each task to clarify accountability. Note the status of each task and keep it updated as you progress toward completion. Include a space for extra information, links or resources next to each list item to provide context and minimise back-and-forth clarifications with team members.

Including these details – and arranging them clearly within the template – helps turn your checklist into a practical, easy-to-use plan.

Best practices for to-do lists that work

It’s easy to create a to-do list, but harder to keep it current and useful over time. You’ll need to revisit the list often to curate it, answer questions from collaborators and ensure that team members keep their assigned tasks up to date.

Keep tasks actionable and specific. This helps you maintain team engagement. Clarify what needs to be done and when – for example, instead of ‘contact finance’, specify the task as ‘email Sue in finance by Tuesday’.

Avoid overloading the list. Focus on what you can realistically accomplish within the timeline. Create a canvas to list lower-priority items that you don’t want to forget but can delay for now.

Review and update your to-do list frequently. Set a calendar reminder to help you remember. When you check in, take a few minutes to mark off completed tasks, add new ones and remove outdated items. A few moments of effort to keep the list updated will go a long way in keeping your team engaged with the living document.

Group similar tasks or batch them by theme. This helps everyone stay on task. It’s easier to handle all the email-related tasks at once instead of switching contexts as you go down the list.

Make ownership and deadlines visible to all. Being transparent about responsibilities naturally builds accountability within your team and helps prevent missed deadlines.

The power of a great to-do list

A consistent, regularly updated to-do list helps you stay focused and productive. Collaborative lists support clear communication between team members while holding each one accountable for their assigned tasks. The Slack to-do list template helps you transform static lists into collaborative workflows. The right structure keeps your team informed and engaged, whether you’re planning a single day or a complex project.